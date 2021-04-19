The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 14, 2021

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ally Smith

ally@nixonfoundation.org

(657) 363-4721

NIXON LIBRARY TO BECOME COVID-19 VACCINATION SITE

The Richard Nixon Foundation announced today that, in partnership with the Office of State Senator Josh Newman, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, April 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Working with Albertsons, the Richard Nixon Foundation will administer 1,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 16 years and older.

Pre-registration is required and can be accessed by clicking this link or by visiting nixonfoundation.org. Walk-up appointments are not available. Registrants must bring a federally approved identification and proof of insurance, if available. Registrants will be vaccinated regardless of insurance status.

“The Nixon Library is synonymous with Orange County, and I can think of no better place for this vaccination site,” said California State Senator Josh Newman, whose district includes the Nixon Library. “I’m proud of the work that my office and staff have played in serving our district during this unprecedented public health emergency, and I’m grateful to the Nixon Library for hosting this vaccine clinic as part of the larger effort,” Senator Newman added.

“The Nixon Foundation was one of the most nimble and fast-moving organizations in Southern California, outside of healthcare, to heed national calls for safety, social distancing — and help,” said Nixon Foundation President and CEO Hugh Hewitt. “We launched a campaign to conquer COVID-19 within days of the pandemic’s outbreak by converting our bustling events center into an amazingly active blood drive venue and more,” said Hewitt.

Launched last March, the Nixon Foundation’s Conquering COVID-19 Campaign resulted in:

38 blood drives collecting 1,700 donated usable units of blood

Regular COVID-19 antibody testing for the general public

Four food drives that fed hundreds of Orange County families

The acquisition of one million disposable face masks

The distribution of 700,000 face masks to Orange County’s small businesses, public and private schools, frontline COVID-19 responders, and veterans groups

Hewitt added: “Now, the Nixon Foundation will help put an end to this pandemic by supporting the national and state-wide efforts to administer vaccines.”

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum is located at 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd. Yorba Linda, California 92886. Parking is available onsite. Social distancing protocols will be in place at all times.

Additional Nixon Library vaccination clinics will be announced soon.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

RELATED CONTENT