Voice of OC saw huge demand and engagement around the “Noise of OC” fundraising and civic information drive organized for this year’s Sunshine Week.

The national and nonpartisan week is a time for journalists and the public to push for greater transparency through open government meetings and accessible public records.

Voice of OC tied this year’s week in with a temporary unveiling of “Noise of OC” branding and merchandise. Our fearless and constant pushing to reveal records and truths to the public earned us the moniker.

“I want to let the public know that we receive no less than two or three public record requests every day,” Supervisor Andrew Do said, adding the county health officials are bearing “the brunt” of requests from what he derisively called “the Noise of OC.”

The drive exposed how supportive people from all political parties and all experience levels in government and civic life are for greater transparency. And the fundraising drive will support Voice of OC’s sustained efforts to report out the civic calendar to give the public access to nonpartisan objective news in real-time, often before government agencies meet and make decisions.

While we saw a huge demand for Noise of OC merchandise, many readers also told us they also want to see Voice of OC merchandise – mugs, hats, shirts – available for purchase.

Let us know if you think our nonprofit newsroom should focus on a merchandising section by emailing us at admin@voiceofoc.org.

Most supporters of our fundraising drive chose to give additional donations and posted supportive comments of our work and for greater transparency. Here are some of those comments:

“Because when I make noise or raise my voice people tell me to sit down.” -B

“Thank you for shining a BRIGHT LIGHT on the corruption and injustice here in ORANGE COUNTY CALIFORNIA!” -Julie Holburn

“Because for too long the people of OC have been without a flashlight to see what is going on around us. Voice of OC brings us that light.” -Christopher Graycen

“Access to free news sources is the cornerstone of a democracy.” -Stacie Kitts

“Awesome reporting in difficult times. Thank you, Voice of OC.” -Melisa Masri

“Fabulous resource.” -Christine Romer

“I love getting unbiased news about my community.” -Colleen Clark

“As taxpayers we don’t always know the precise questions to ask or we may not have the resources to track down good information. I am grateful to the Noise of OC and the persistent efforts of their reporting team.” -Wendy Jarvis

“Journalism and government transparency are essential for a fair and just society.” -Anonymous

“Happy to support the great work you are doing in making our politicians more transparent.” -Thomas Bekhit

“Thanks Voice of OC for keeping us informed about what’s going on in our community.” -Janet Alexanians

“Voice of OC has proven itself time and again in its commitment to excellence. Thank you for elevating local truth.” -Anonymous

“Voice of OC is continuously fair and transparent in their reporting which is what we need to see more of from outlets who are supposed to be supplying the public with news.” -Kayla Kimmel

“I only recently discovered the Voice of OC and I am so grateful to have found a news source that covers local government. I feel it is my responsibility as a citizen to pay attention to politics at all levels. Keep up the good work!” -Cathy Palmer

“I support journalism because without it out republic and democracy will die.” -Linda Long

