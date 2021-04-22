The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OCTA Continues Delivering on Promises to Improve Transportation Network with Updated 10-Year Measure M Plan

An updated Next 10 Delivery Plan outlines OC Go implementation through 2030

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors has adopted the updated Next 10 Delivery Plan, which sets a course for delivering transit, street and freeway improvements, while protecting the environment, through 2030.

Those improvements are funded by OC Go, funds made possible by the Measure M half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, overwhelmingly renewed by voters in 2006.

“We are proud the Next 10 Plan sets a clear path to continue delivering on the Measure M promises to voters,” said OCTA Chairman Andrew Do, also the county’s First District Supervisor. “Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, sound planning and financial management have translated directly to real benefits for Orange County’s entire transportation system. Whether you take the bus, train, drive, bike or walk, we continue working to make your trip a better one.”

The updated Next 10 Plan incorporates the latest 30-year Measure M sales tax revenue forecast of $11.6 billion through 2041. This represents a $1.8 billion decrease from the fall 2019 forecast and is due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Despite the public health crisis, OCTA remains committed to fulfilling the promises made through Measure M.

The Next 10 Plan will continue to advance Measure M implementation, including delivery of 14 freeway project segments, annual endowment deposits for the environmental mitigation program, return of 18 percent of funds to cities and the county for local transportation needs, and annual competitive grants to address traffic bottlenecks on streets and to synchronize traffic signals.

Additional Next 10 Plan objectives include investments in transit, including completing construction and starting service of the OC Streetcar, sustaining Metrolink service and improving stations, and enhancing mobility for seniors and persons with disabilities.

With Orange County’s population projected to increase dramatically by 2030, improvements to transit are necessary to ensure a balanced and sustainable transportation system.

Thanks to strategic investments and strong fiscal responsibility throughout the years, OCTA remains in a good financial position to uphold voter commitments and deliver transportation benefits to keep Orange County moving.

To ensure projects and programs are delivered, OCTA is carefully managing the scope and cost of projects, taking advantage of competitive construction market conditions, and pursuing external grants to supplement Measure M funds wherever possible.

For more information on the Next 10 Plan, visit www.octa.net/next10 .

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail, environmental programs and active transportation.

