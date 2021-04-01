85 Shares Reddit Email

The Orange Police Department released the name of the suspect in a shooting from last night that killed four people, including a nine-year-old boy.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, the department’s public information officer, identified Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, a Fullerton resident, as the shooter, saying he was still in critical condition at the hospital. Only one other victim is still, and she is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Amat said the attack was not random, and it appears Gonzalez had a “personal or business relationship,” with every victim. Everyone who was attacked worked for Unified Homes, a mobile home dealer.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a series of 911 calls of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave., where they managed to detain the shooter. Both gates were sealed shut with bike locks from the inside, stopping officers from getting in until they got bolt cutters.

Officers fired at Gonzalez from outside the gate, and after breaking through found one man and two women killed in suites owned by Unified Homes, while the boy was in the office complex’s courtyard with the woman who was critically injured.

Amat also confirmed Gonzalez used a semi-automatic handgun: investigators recovered the weapon last night, but refused to answer questions from the media on it. Officers also recovered a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition they believe belonged to Gonzalez.

No names of the victims have been released, as the department is working to notify next of kin.

Gonzalez’s criminal history is still unknown, as District Attorney Todd Spitzer said his office was reviewing whether any restraining orders or previous charges were filed against him.

Spitzer said his office is considering pursuing the death penalty and life without parole.

Lincoln St. will remain shut down through most of the day as officers complete their investigation, with the District Attorney’s office reviewing the officer involved shooting.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

