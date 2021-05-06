The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

COVID-19 Penalty Cancellation May 6 Deadline

for Homeowners and Small Businesses

SANTA ANA –Thursday is the final day for homeowners and small businesses to pay base property tax without penalty and complete and submit the COVID-19 penalty cancellation request form if they have been directly affected by COVID-19. The Governor’s Executive Order provides for penalty cancellations for certain homeowners and small businesses that were unable to deliver their property tax payments timely this past year if they have been directly affected by COVID-19. Property owners will need to submit the COVID-19 Penalty Cancellation Request form and pay the base property tax amount (without penalties and costs) by May 6, 2021.

“For property owners that were unable to pay their FY 2020-21 secured property tax payments by either December 10 and/or April 12 as a result of being directly affected by COVID-19, Thursday, May 6is the last day to submit your penalty cancellation request,” said Treasurer Freidenrich. “While we were not able to change the payment deadline set by state law, we were able to extend the time for certain property owners to submit this request form and pay the base property taxes without penalty until May 6. If you believe that you qualify for this penalty cancellation and have not submitted your request yet, please do so by May 6th, along with your base property tax amount.”

Examples of direct impacts due to COVID-19 may include: illness, hospitalization, quarantine, loss of employment or business closures. Examples of documentation include hospitalization records, doctor’s notes, employment notifications due to a business closure, layoff notices, rent receipt postponement notices/waivers, CA EDD Unemployment Insurance claim letters, etc. As these requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, we encourage you to apply by tomorrow and provide your specific circumstances to be considered. Go to ttc.ocgov.com and click on the COVID-19 penalty cancellation icon for further details.

If you were not impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your secured property taxes, a taxpayer can initiate a five year-payment plan on July 1, 2021 for any delinquent secured property taxes. Details for this are at ttc.ocgov.com and then click on installment payment plans under the Popular section of the page.

If you have payment questions, please email ttcinfo@ttc.ocgov.com, or call (714) 834- 3411 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

