The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 27, 2021

Contact: Jon Webb

(949) 632-7564

jon@communityengagement.org

Community Engagement’s COVID-19 Grant Online Exhibition Now Live

$50,000 Grant Supports Orange County Artists in Need

Orange County, CA – The stunning artwork of Community Engagement’s COVID-19 Grant recipients is now on display in an online exhibition, 100 Artists Look at COVID-19. The exhibition is free and open to the public to view at: https://www.communityengagement.org/covid-19-grant

In response to the pandemic and its disproportionate impact on the arts and artists, Community Engagement awarded a total of $50,000 in COVID-19 Grants to artists living or working in Orange County last year. These $500 grants served as a lifeline for 100 artists and supported the valuable work they do in our communities. Community Engagement is a non-profit organization based in Orange County, CA that is dedicated to supporting local artists and art programs that bring communities together.

“Support like the COVID-19 Grant is essential to our culture and society as the arts function to nourish and uplift spirits, especially during a time like this,” said Khang Nguyen, COVID-19 Grant recipient and Westminster resident.

Community Engagement announced the COVID-19 Grant on March 30, 2020, and within 72 hours, all 100 grants had been awarded to Orange County artists.

“The incredible response we had to this grant shows the profound impact that the pandemic had on local artists and art programs,” said Jon Webb, chairman of Community Engagement. “We wanted to provide support for these talented artists at a time when they needed it the most.”

While the COVID-19 Grant was created as a source of one-time, emergency funding for artists during the pandemic, Community Engagement also provides annual grants as one of its primary initiatives. Funding is allocated each year for grants to deserving individuals, projects, or programs, with preference given to those that benefit or involve low-income households and/or those living in affordable housing communities. Since its inception, Community Engagement has awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to artists and creatives.

About Community Engagement: Founded in 2015 in Orange County, California, Community Engagement is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing the transformative power of art in fostering community. It supports artists and art programs that reimagine shared communal spaces and stimulate social engagement, creative expression, and collective empowerment.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation