County of Orange Commences Redistricting 2021 Effort

El Condado de Orange Inicia el Esfuerzo de Redistribución de Distritos 2021 / Quận Cam Khởi Động Nỗ lực Tái Phân Ranh năm 2021 / 오렌지 카운티의 2021년 디스트릭트 재조정 노력 개시 / 奧蘭治縣開始2021 年選區重劃工作

Santa Ana, Calif. (June 10, 2021) – The County of Orange will begin the process for redistricting the County Supervisorial districts this summer.

Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. The redistricting process is done every 10 years for local, state and federal governmental bodies by using updated Census data. The 2021 County of Orange redistricting process will use data from the 2020 Census, which release from the United States Census Bureau has been significantly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The delayed release of adjusted data from the State is expected by the end of September 2021. Local jurisdictions, including the County of Orange, must complete the redistricting process by no later than December 15, 2021, to allow for the new supervisorial districts to be ready for use in the June 7, 2022 primary election.

The 2021 County of Orange Redistricting will involve a robust public outreach to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings and/or workshops and inviting public comments at meetings and in writing. At the June 22, 2021 Board of Supervisors’ meeting at 2 p.m. time certain, the County will hold its first public hearing inviting comments on redistricting and will provide a presentation about redistricting and how the public can engage in the process as well as receive public comment.

As part of the presentation, the County will present its updated plan to engage communities in the redistricting process through public hearings and workshops, as well as public outreach including to non-English-speaking communities. Information on these upcoming redistricting activities will be updated on the County’s website atwww.ocgov.com/redistricting. In addition, the County has created a dedicated email address and phone line for members of the public to submit questions or comments regarding the County’s redistricting process. The email address is redistricting@ocgov.com and the phone number is (714) 834-6000.

El Condado de Orange Inicia el Esfuerzo de Redistribución de Distritos 2021

Santa Ana, Calif. (10 de junio de 2021) – El Condado de Orange comenzará el proceso de redistribución de los distritos de supervisores del Condado este verano.

La redistribución de distritos es el proceso regular de ajustar las líneas de los distritos electorales de acuerdo con los cambios de población. El proceso de redistribución de distritos se realiza cada 10 años para los organismos gubernamentales locales, estatales y federales mediante el uso de datos actualizados del Censo. El proceso de redistribución de distritos del Condado de Orange de 2021 utilizará los datos del Censo de 2020, cuya publicación por parte de la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos se ha retrasado considerablemente debido a la pandemia del COVID-19. El retraso en la publicación de los datos ajustados del Estado se espera para finales de septiembre de 2021. Las jurisdicciones locales, incluido el Condado de Orange, deben completar el proceso de redistribución de distritos a más tardar el 15 de diciembre de 2021, para permitir que los nuevos distritos de supervisores estén listos para su uso en las elecciones primarias del 7 de junio de 2022.

La redistribución de distritos del Condado de Orange en 2021 implicará una sólida divulgación pública para involucrar a las comunidades en el proceso de redistribución mediante la organización de audiencias públicas y/o talleres y la invitación de comentarios públicos en reuniones y por escrito. En la reunión de la Junta de Supervisores del 22 de junio de 2021, a las 2 p.m., hora determinada, el Condado tendrá su primera audiencia pública en la que se invitará a hacer comentarios sobre la redistribución de distritos y se ofrecerá una presentación sobre la redistribución de distritos y cómo el público puede participar en el proceso, además de recibir comentarios públicos.

Como parte de la presentación, el Condado expondrá su plan actualizado para involucrar a las comunidades en el proceso de redistribución de distritos a través de audiencias públicas y talleres, así como de la divulgación pública, incluyendo a las comunidades que no hablan inglés. La información sobre estas próximas actividades de redistribución de distritos se actualizará en el sitio web del Condado en www.ocgov.com/redistricting. Además, el Condado ha creado una dirección de correo electrónico y una línea telefónica exclusiva para que los ciudadanos puedan enviar preguntas o comentarios sobre el proceso de redistribución de distritos del Condado. La dirección de correo electrónico es redistricting@ocgov.com y el número de teléfono es (714) 834-6000.

Quận Cam Khởi Động Nỗ lực Tái Phân Ranh năm 2021

Santa Ana, Calif. (ngày 10 tháng 6, 2021) – Quận Cam sẽ bắt đầu tiến trình tái phân ranh các địa hạt được sự quản nhiệm của Giám sát quận trong mùa hè này.

Tái phân ranh là tiến trình bình thường nhằm điều chỉnh đường ranh của các địa hạt bầu cử cho phù hợp với dân số thay đổi. Tiến trình tái phân ranh được thực hiện mỗi mười năm cho các địa phương, tiểu bang và các cơ quan chính quyền liên bang bằng cách sử dụng các dữ kiện cập nhật của Cơ quan Kiểm kê Dân số. Năm 2021, tiến trình tái phân ranh của quận Cam sẽ dùng dữ kiện từ Cơ quan Kiểm Kê Dân số năm 2020 được công bố trên toàn quốc với sự chậm trễ đáng kể bởi đại dịch COVID-19. Các dữ liệu điều chỉnh từ tiểu bang lẽ ra phải được công bố vào cuối tháng chín năm 2021. Khu vực pháp lý địa phương bao gồm quận Cam, phải hoàn tất tiến trình tái phân ranh chậm nhất là vào ngày 15, tháng 12, 2021 hầu cho phép các địa hạt giám sát với đường ranh mới sẵn sàng bước vào sử dụng cho cuộc bầu cử sơ bộ vào ngày 7 tháng 6, năm 2022.

Công cuộc tái phân ranh năm 2021 của quận Cam sẽ liên quan tới nỗ lực vươn ra quần chúng một cách mạnh mẽ để mời gọi các công đồng tham gia vào tiến trình phân ranh thông qua các buổi điều trần công khai và/hoặc các buổi hội học cũng như đóng góp ý kiến tại các cuộc họp hay dưới hình thức văn bản. Trong cuộc họp của Hội đồng Giám Sát lúc 2 giờ chiều ngày 22 tháng 6, 2021, Quận sẽ tổ chức phiên điều trần đầu tiên trước công chúng nhằm mời gọi lời bình phẩm về việc tái phân ranh và sẽ cung cấp phần trình bày về tiến trình này, bằng cách nào quần chúng có thể tham gia vào diễn tiến cũng như việc đón nhận sự góp ý của quần chúng.

Trong phần trình bày, Quận sẽ đưa ra các kế hoạch cập nhật của Quận nhằm mời gọi các cộng đồng tham gia tiến trình tái phân ranh thông qua hình thức các buổi điều trần công khai và các buổi hội học cũng như nỗ lực vươn tới các cộng đồng không nói tiếng Anh. Thông tin về các sinh hoạt tái phân ranh sắp tới sẽ được cập nhật trên trang mạng của Quận tại www.ocgov.com/redistricting. Thêm nữa, Quận đã thành lập một địa chỉ điện thư và một đuờng dây điện thoại cho các thành viên cộng đồng để đạo đạt câu hỏi hoặc góp ý liên quan tới tiến trình tái phân ranh của Quận. Địa chỉ điện thư là: redistricting@ocgov.com và điện thoại là: (714) 834-6000.

오렌지 카운티의 2021년 디스트릭트 재조정 노력 개시

산타 아나, 캘리포니아 (2021년 6월10일) – 오렌지 카운티는 오렌지 카운티 관리구역의 디스트릭트 재조정 절차를 이번 여름에 시작할 것입니다.

디스트릭트 재조정은 투표 구역의 경게선을 인구 변화에 맞추어서 정기적으로 조정하는 정규 절차입니다. 디스트릭트 재조정은 업데이트 된 인구조사 데이터를 사용하여 지방, 주, 연방 당국이 10년 마다 시행하는 절차입니다. 2021년 오렌지 카운티 디스트릭트 재조정 절차는 2020년 인구조사 데이터를 사용하며, 미국 인구조사국의 데이터 배포는 COVID-19 팬데믹으로 인하여 엄청나게 지연되었습니다. 주 당국은 지연된 데이터를 2021년 9월말까지 배포할 것으로 예상합니다. 오렌지 카운티를 포함하여, 지방 선거구역의 디스트릭트 재조정 절차는 2021년 12월 15일까지 마쳐야 2022년 6월 7일에 열리는 예비선거에 새로운 관리구역 이용을 준비할 수 있을 것입니다.

2021년 오렌지 카운티의 디스트릭트 재조정 과정에서 활발한 현장 대중 활동을 펼칠 것이며, 커뮤티니티들은 공청회 그리고/또는 워크숍을 개최하여 커뮤니티들이 디스트릭트 재조정 절차에 참여하도록 하고대중은 서면 또는 구두로 의견을 제출하도록 초대할 것입니다. 2021년 6월 22일 오후 2시에 개최하도록 조정된 슈파바이저 이사회에서, 카운티는 첫 번째 공청회를 개최하여 디스트릭트 재조정에 관한 의견을수집할 겻이며, 디스트릭트 재조정과 대중의 절차 참여 방법, 대중의 의견을 듣는 방법을 발표할 것입니다.

이 발표 행사의 일환으로, 카운티는 디스트릭트 재조정 과정에서 공청회와 워크숍, 그리고 비영어 사용 커뮤니티 등에 대한 현장 활동으로 커뮤니티들이 참여할 수 있는 계획을 업데이트하여 발표할 것입니다.이러한 다가오는 디스트릭트 재조정 활동에 관한 정보는 다음의 카운티 웹사이트에서 볼 수 있습니다: www.ocgov.com/redistricting. 또한, 카운티는 대중이 카운티의 디스트릭트 재조정에 관한 질문이나 의견 제출을 할 수 있는 전용 이메일 주소와 전화를 개설했습니다. 이메일 주소는 redistricting@ocgov.com이고, 전화번호는 (714) 834-6000입니다.

奧蘭治縣開始2021 年選區重劃工作

加利福尼亞州聖安娜（2021 年 6 月 10 日） – 奧蘭治縣將在今年夏天開始縣監督區域的選區重劃流程。

選區重劃是根據人口變化調整選區線的常規流程。通過使用更新的人口普查數據，每 10 年為地方、州和聯邦政府機構進行一次選區重劃流程。2021 年奧蘭治縣的選區重劃流程將使用 2020 年人口普查的數據，美國人口普查局發布的數據因 COVID-19 大流行而顯著推遲。預計該州將於 2021 年 9 月底推遲發布調整後的數據。包括奧蘭治縣在內的地方司法管轄區域必須在 2021 年 12 月 15 日之前完成選區重劃的流程，以便新的監督區域能夠在 2022 年 6 月 7 日的初選中投入使用。

2021 年奧蘭治縣選區重劃將通過舉行公開聽證會和/或研討會以及在會議上和以書面形式邀請公眾評論，開展強有力的公眾宣傳，讓社區參與重劃區流程。2021年6月22日，在確定的時間下午2時召開的監事會會議，該縣將舉行首次公開聽證會，邀請有關選區重劃的意見，並將提供有關選區重劃以及公眾如何參與該流程以及接收公眾意見的演講。

作為介紹的一部分，該縣將通過公開聽證會和研討會以及包括非英語社區在內的公共外展活動，展示其更新後的計劃，以讓社區參與選區重劃的流程。有關這些即將進行的選區重劃活動的信息將在縣網站 www.ocgov.com/redistricting 上更新。此外，該縣還創建了一個專用電子郵件地址和電話專線，供公眾提交有關該縣選區重劃選區流程的問題或意見。電子郵件地址為 redistricting@ocgov.com，電話號碼為 (714) 834-6000。

