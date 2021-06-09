Voice of OC is again putting the public centerstage in civic discussions — this time focusing on answering questions the day before the statewide June 15 COVID-19 reopening.

The discussion is set for 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, and will be broadcast on Facebook and on the Voice of OC website. RSVP Today

This panel will answer essential questions and provide vital information the day before mask orders and other distancing measures are relaxed June 15 across the state.

The experts will also discuss a potential fall wave, the possibility of booster vaccines and what hitting herd immunity means for Orange County.

Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio will host the discussion. Guests include:

Andrew Noymer , an UC Irvine epidemiologist and associate professor of population health and disease prevention in public health.

, an UC Irvine epidemiologist and associate professor of population health and disease prevention in public health. Sanghyuk Shin , an UC Irvine epidemiologist and director of the UCI Infectious Disease Science Initiative.

, an UC Irvine epidemiologist and director of the UCI Infectious Disease Science Initiative. Alex Rossel , CEO of Families Together, a nonprofit health clinic in Garden Grove and Tustin that has administered more than 40,000 vaccine doses so far.

, CEO of Families Together, a nonprofit health clinic in Garden Grove and Tustin that has administered more than 40,000 vaccine doses so far. Dr. Lowell Gordon, chief medical officer at Families Together.

Please share your questions you’d like asked by emailing admin@voiceofoc.org and Voice of OC will select some of the questions to be asked during the live video call.

