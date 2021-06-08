Since I began my term, in the State Assembly in 2012, a priority of mine was to establish and build an Orange County Veteran Cemetery. In 2013, I was thrilled when a decision was made by the City of Irvine, to move forward with a site for the veteran’s cemetery. Sadly, years later and after securing $25 million dollars for this purpose, we seem to be at an impasse.

My Assembly Bill 368, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in 2019, authorized the Department of Veterans Affairs to acquire, study, design, develop, construct, and equip a state-owned and state-operated Southern California Veterans Cemetery.

The studies of both the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, known as the ARDA site and the Golf Course site have been completed and ready for the city council to review. The Golf Course Site is estimated to cost close to $75 million dollars and the ARDA site is estimated to cost close to $110 million dollars.

The Irvine City Council now has the CalVet study to review and analyze. I strongly urge a decision to be made as soon as possible regarding a future site for a veteran’s cemetery. Our veterans have waited far too long for an honorable resting place.

I want to thank all of the veterans who have defended our country. I remain firm in my passion to build a veteran’s cemetery in Orange County.

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva represents California’s 65th Assembly District which consists of the following North Orange County cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Palma, and Stanton.

