Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. was a featured speaker Monday at the national gathering of investigative journalists, leading the mission of delivering actionable investigative journalism to communities in real time.

Santana’s presentation to top-notch journalists from acclaimed news organizations across the nation focused on real ways that investigations based on local government meetings action items can empower communities.

He detailed the outstanding and award-winning investigative Voice of OC journalism that really puts citizens in a position of informed power within the civic space. Focusing on audits, lawsuits and settlements, tracking spending of public dollars and land, alerting the public ahead of records before they become available, and regulatory public disclosures.

The real power Santana sees is in pushing for government transparency and then connecting the dots by delivering that information in a nonpartisan way to residents before government officials vote or take action.

The session was at the Investigative Reporters and Editors conference and was sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, a national movement focused on building the future of journalism, arts and communities. Santana was joined on the panel by Jennifer LaFleur, of the Center for Public Integrity; Christina Jedra, of Honolulu Civil Beat; and John Harden, of The Washington Post.