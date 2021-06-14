Voice of OC Reporter Nick Gerda is moderating a Chapman University co-sponsored event hosted by Temple Beth Sholom of Orange County called “White Supremacy in 2021: Putting Violent Extremists on Trial.”

The 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, online event includes Integrity First for America Executive Director Amy Spitalnick, California State Senator David Min and Temple Beth Sholom President Mike Winston.

Click here to register for the event, which is co-sponsored by the Chapman University Rogers Center for Holocaust Education and Temple Beth Sholom of Orange County.

The event states that it will focus on: “In 2017, white supremacists meticulously planned and carried out a violent attack on Charlottesville that resulted in dozens of injuries and the death of Heather Heyer. Nearly four years later, far-right extremists are even more emboldened by years of disinformation, conspiracies, and hate — made clear by the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and record-level hate crimes and domestic terror. Integrity First for America is fighting back with its landmark Charlottesville lawsuit.”