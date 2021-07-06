The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Cox Charities Community Grants Application Period Opens

Nonprofit organizations may submit applications through July 31

ORANGE COUNTY (July 6, 2021) – Cox is thrilled to announce that between July 1 – 31, 2021 Cox Charities will be accepting applications from nonprofit organizations as a part of their annual Community Grants program. This year, Cox Charities will be awarding a total of $180,000 in grants to nonprofits statewide, with individual grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Cox Charities will accept applications from nonprofits that offer programs focused on:

Youth and education with a focus on innovative STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) opportunities for K-12 students beyond the classroom,

Conservation and sustainability,

Diversity, equity, and inclusion, including military and veterans and,

Bridging the digital divide, including digital equity and digital literacy.

To apply for a Cox Charities nonprofit grant, organizations must meet the following qualifications:

Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Be located or provide services in a Cox service area in Orange County.

Align with the Cox Charities focus areas.

For additional information on our grant criteria and the link to the application, please visit https://www.coxcharitiesca.org/communitygrants. Grant recipients will be announced in September 2021.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve six and a half million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Cox Charities

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees Cox Charities and its giving programs. The committee evaluates requests based on the organization’s mission, programming, and written grant application. Cox Charities provides funding to initiatives that support the company’s philanthropic cornerstones of youth & education, diversity, equity and inclusion, conservation and bridging the digital divide. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

