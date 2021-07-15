Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. recently talked about local civic matters on the Orange County radio news and entertainment show, “Itz Happenin!”

This is just the latest Voice of OC community event where Santana and other journalists have shared insights with community groups and young journalists.

Santana talked about the latest issues in Orange County including the current state of COVID-19, issues debated by the County Board of Supervisors and housing.

He also discussed the current political situation in Cuba, where his family emigrated from. Santana, a native of Southern California, was one of the founders of CubaNet.org, a website featuring the work of dissident journalists inside Cuba that has operated since 1994.

“Itz Happenin!” is a radio show started in 2014 and hosted by Joese Gloria and Dylan Thompson. The show is focused on offering “a satirical, profound and enlightening approach to learning about and debating local and national issues and interviewing those involved.” The show has featured artists, past and current politicians, local community leaders and educators.

Watch the show featuring Santana on Facebook or via the video below.