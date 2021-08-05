111 Shares Reddit Email More

Anaheim Councilman Jordan Brandman resigned from the city council Thursday following controversy around vulgar and disparaging text messages about former Councilwoman Denise Barnes.

“I write to respectfully submit my resignation from the Anaheim City Council effective immediately,” Brandman wrote in his resignation letter. “Like for most, there are periods in our lives when we are faced with competing career and personal priorities.”

He said he needs to focus on his personal life.

“For that reason, I have decided it is in the best interest of me and my family to focus on them at this time,” he wrote.

His resignation comes after residents — and Councilman Jose Moreno — have been calling for a city investigation into Brandman’s leaked text messages bout Barnes.

In the texts, Brandman describes Barnes — who often clashed with Brandman and the rest of the council majority on a number of key city issues — as an “unf******believably selfish c***”

He also added, “As my mother would say, ‘im gonna rip her f****** t*** off.”

Barnes confronted Brandman during public comment at the July 20 City Council meeting.

“I want you seven to really pay attention. Last week, I asked you to please come back to make some sort of action on what has been described as some of the most vile words spoken by a politician in Anaheim,” she said. “Selfish c***. My god, it should make you shiver.”

The Democratic Party of Orange County was slated to vote on a resolution next Monday, urging Brandman to resign from the council because of the text message controversy.

The resolution “condemns recent acts of misogynistic bullying evidenced by text communications made by Councilmember Jordan Brandman, and deems him unfit to continue serving in an elected capacity, and calls for his immediate resignation”

Anaheim council members have 60 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, or it’s a special election by default, according to the city charter.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio