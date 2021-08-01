The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

For Immediate Release

July 22, 2021

Joe Lopez

CALIFORNIA RECALL CANDIDATES TO SQUARE OFF IN TELEVISED DEBATE AT THE NIXON LIBRARY





Candidates competing to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor of California will face off in a televised debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda on August 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



John Cox, Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley, and Doug Ose will take the stage in a debate that will be broadcast live by Fox 11 Los Angeles.



Hugh Hewitt, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation, will moderate the debate along with panelists Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson of Fox 11 News and former U.S. National Security Adviser Ambassador Robert C. O’Brien.



Governor Gavin Newsom was invited to participate but did not respond to the invitation. Candidate Caitlyn Jenner was invited to participate but is not available.



California voters will head to the polls on September 14 to decide whether Newsom should remain in office as Governor of California.



The Nixon Foundation is planning a second debate during the week of August 23 and has invited the same candidates to participate.



Debate participants were selected by applying the Richard Nixon Foundation’s proprietary internal metrics that the Foundation has used to select speakers and debate participants at the Nixon Library for more than 30 years.



Press must be credentialed to cover the debate. Audience tickets are limited and only available from the Nixon Foundation by request.



The Richard Nixon Foundation, a nonprofit educational institution that co-operates the Nixon Library, is hosting both debates as a civic service to voters in order to highlight issues facing California today. Questions and topics will be decided among the moderator and panelists and will not be shared with the candidates in advance.



To request press credentials, email Joe Lopez at joe@nixonfoundation.org.

