STATEMENT ON NEW CENSUS RELEASE DATE

“Yesterday the U.S. Census Bureau announced its plans to release 2020 census results on August 12, 2021. This long awaited dataset will still need to be reformatted by the California Statewide Database to a usable format and reallocate those in state detention to their last known address, which is expected to take an additional month. In the meantime, the Commission continues to collect Communities of Interest information from Californians until we have the appropriate dataset to begin line drawing. We still intend on petitioning the California Supreme Court for a January 14, 2022 deadline to submit final maps.”

–Commission Chair Linda Akutagawa

