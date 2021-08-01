This tumultuous year has proven the essential nature of nonpartisan local news. Every day we bring you news critical to staying informed and active in the community. Join us with a tax-deductible donation.
July 30, 2021
UPDATE: Mask Requirement in Orange County Superior Court
Expanded to All Justice Centers
Santa Ana, CA — Orange County Superior Court announced today the mandatory use of masks/facial coverings for all those entering Justice Centers and other Court facilities regardless of vaccination status, beginning on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The relevant Administrative Order and other directions issued by the Court and implemented in all Justice Centers will remain in force until superseded by relevant updates. (Please click HERE to see the latest Administrative Order on this subject).
This action was necessitated by the California Department of Public Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency recommendations. Our focus remains the safety and health of our judicial officers, employees, justice partners, and our community.
The Court will continue to monitor developments, as it proceeds cautiously to provide ever greater access to justice. For more information and to follow future developments please visit the Court’s website at https://www.occourts.org/index.html and the Court’s dedicated COVID-19 webpages at https://www.occourts.org/media-relations/CoronaVirusUpdate.html
