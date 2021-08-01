The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

News Release

Public Information Office

Contact: Kostas Kalaitzidis, 657-622-7097

PIO@occourts.org

July 30, 2021

UPDATE: Mask Requirement in Orange County Superior Court

Expanded to All Justice Centers

Santa Ana, CA — Orange County Superior Court announced today the mandatory use of masks/facial coverings for all those entering Justice Centers and other Court facilities regardless of vaccination status, beginning on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

The relevant Administrative Order and other directions issued by the Court and implemented in all Justice Centers will remain in force until superseded by relevant updates. (Please click HERE to see the latest Administrative Order on this subject).

This action was necessitated by the California Department of Public Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency recommendations. Our focus remains the safety and health of our judicial officers, employees, justice partners, and our community.

The Court will continue to monitor developments, as it proceeds cautiously to provide ever greater access to justice. For more information and to follow future developments please visit the Court’s website at https://www.occourts.org/index.html and the Court’s dedicated COVID-19 webpages at https://www.occourts.org/media-relations/CoronaVirusUpdate.html

