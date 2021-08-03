This tumultuous year has proven the essential nature of nonpartisan local news. Every day we bring you news critical to staying informed and active in the community. Join us with a tax-deductible donation.
Hosting
The upcoming public town hall will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 on our Facebook page (RSVP NOW) or on our website.
We encourage readers to submit questions live, but you can also send in questions ahead of time by emailing admin@voiceofoc.org, including #voiceofoctownhall in your tweet or texting us.
Since our last town hall, coronavirus trends have shifted with more people vaccinated, Delta variant positive cases increasing and the fall opening of schools quickly approaching.
Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio will host the discussion. Guests include:
- Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County’s deputy health officer
- Sanghyuk Shin, a UC Irvine epidemiologist
- Vladimir Minin, a UCI biostatician
- Melissa Dawn Pinto, a nursing professor who is an expert in long term COVID syndromes
