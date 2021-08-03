Voice of OC continues to connect residents and public health experts on the latest pressing issues around coronavirus.

Don't miss this public town hall at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

Hosting public town halls give residents of all backgrounds a chance to ask pressing questions of the county’s most senior epidemiologists and public health experts — both before and live during broadcast.

We encourage readers to submit questions live, but you can also send in questions ahead of time by emailing admin@voiceofoc.org, including #voiceofoctownhall in your tweet or texting us.

Since our last town hall, coronavirus trends have shifted with more people vaccinated, Delta variant positive cases increasing and the fall opening of schools quickly approaching.

Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio will host the discussion. Guests include:

Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County’s deputy health officer

Sanghyuk Shin, a UC Irvine epidemiologist

Vladimir Minin, a UCI biostatician

Melissa Dawn Pinto, a nursing professor who is an expert in long term COVID syndromes