County of Orange Announces 2021 Redistricting Virtual Workshop

Santa Ana, Calif. (September 24, 2021) – The County of Orange will hold a Redistricting Virtual Public Workshop on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This workshop will include a presentation by the County’s 2021 redistricting team regarding 2021 redistricting data and an overview of the Esri redistricting software the County purchased for development and submission of maps by the public.

For those wishing to participate virtually, they may view it online by clicking here. For those wishing to call in to ask questions or provide feedback, they may do so by calling 877-226-8189, access code: 8672103. Translation services will be provided in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese upon request made 72 hours in advance of the workshop by emailing redistricting@ocgov.com or calling (714) 834-6000.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00 am the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider approving the updated 2021 Redistricting calendar and timeline and receive public comment on the 2021 redistricting process. A link to Agenda Item 36 may be found by clicking here. For information on how to address the Board of Supervisors, click here. This meeting will be streamed and may be found by clicking here.

Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. The redistricting process is done every 10 years for local, state and federal governmental bodies by using updated Census data. The 2021 County of Orange redistricting process will use data from the 2020 Census. Local jurisdictions, including the County of Orange, must complete the redistricting process by no later than December 15, 2021, to allow for the new supervisorial districts to be ready for use in the June 7, 2022 primary election.

Information on upcoming redistricting activities will be updated on the County’s website at www.ocgov.com/redistricting. In addition, the County has created a dedicated email address and phone line for members of the public to submit questions or comments regarding the County’s redistricting process. The email address is redistricting@ocgov.com and the phone number is (714) 834-6000.

