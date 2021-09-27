The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

County of Orange Offers Public Workshop on County’s Strategic Financial Plan, Budget Development Processes, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding

Santa Ana, Calif. (September 24, 2021) – The County’s Budget Office will hold a public workshop at 1:30 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing and Planning Commission Rooms to educate the public on the County’s strategic financial planning and budget development processes and use of the ARPA funds. Members of the public may submit comments now through October 22, 2021 on use of the ARPA funds as part of the County’s planning process by going to the comment form found here.

For those wishing to participate virtually, they may view it online by clicking here. For those wishing to call in to ask questions, they may do so by calling 877-226-8189, access code: 8672103. Translation services will be provided in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese upon request made 72 hours in advance of the workshop by emailing CEOCOM@ocgov.com.

Orange County residents may also view more information on the County’s ARPA and CARES Act Transparency website for constituents.

The website includes expenditure information related to both Acts, an overview of the ARPA funding and the 2021 Performance Plan and links to the US Treasury ARPA website. The ARPA information will be updated periodically as new information becomes available. The website also includes the final reporting on the County’s use of CARES Act funds.

In addition, the County kicked off its annual strategic financial planning process on August 16, 2021. The 2021 Strategic Financial Plan will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on December 14, 2021. This year’s strategic financial planning process will include the County’s plan and CEO recommendations on the use of the ARPA funds. The County of Orange received 50 percent of its $617 million federal allocation on May 21, 2021 and will receive the remaining funds no earlier than 12 months from May 21, 2021. To view the County’s past Strategic Financial Plans, click here.

