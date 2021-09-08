Every registered voter has received a ballot for the Governor’s recall. We, as local Orange County Mayors, are asking that you vote “NO” on the recall, and mail your ballot in without answering Question 2. This recall is about much more than just one Governor’s seat – it is about the future of our nation’s democracy.

We are joined in this position by fellow Mayors across Orange County, including Aliso Viejo Mayor Tiffany Ackley, Buena Park Mayor Connor Trout, Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr, La Habra Mayor Rose Espinoza, and Tustin Mayor Letitia Clark.

Disagreements are common in politics, but this recall effort thwarts the will of the voters and only favors a vocal minority. As Mayors, each one of us knows how painfully challenging these past 18 months have been. We cannot imagine how much more difficult the fight against the pandemic and economic uncertainty could have been without the support and leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom. The Governor’s California Comeback Plan provides unprecedented investments in our local communities including:

Economic stimulus checks to over two-thirds of all Californians;

$5.2 billion in support to tenants and landlords to cover unpaid rent;

$2 billion to pay for overdue utilities;

$12 billion to invest in the ongoing challenges with our homeless population;

$5.1 billion in water supply/drought support, and

$6 billion to support municipal broadband and expanded internet access

These are just some of the critical investments made by Governor Newsom that will directly benefit Orange County. We cannot risk losing effective leadership and support. We cannot afford to be complacent.

We know the harm the Trump presidency inflicted on many, and we cannot allow the same to happen to our state and our livelihood. The power is literally in our hands. We hope you will join all of us in rejecting this power grab and vote “NO” on the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The eyes of the nation are now on California. We have a clear choice in this recall election – to keep California strong with our “NO” vote, or do nothing and allow the failed hate-filled policies of the Trump administration to reign here in California.

Mayor Farrah N. Khan, City of Irvine; Mayor Vincente Sarmiento, City of Santa Ana

