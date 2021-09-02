47 Shares Reddit Email More

Orange County Supervisors Andrew Do and Doug Chaffee have blocked county public health staff from participating in COVID-19 information town halls hosted by fellow Supervisor Katrina Foley, who has been critical of her county’s public information approach.

For weeks, Foley has filled a void of public information briefings about the virus left by County of Orange officials — who discontinued their regular, public briefings a couple months ago — with her own briefings, which are simulcast over Zoom and social media.

Yet county public health staff weren’t present with Foley on Thursday, as they usually are, to offer their expertise or contextualize new information about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Foley said Do and Chaffee’s decision to pull staff is likely improper, as it usually takes a formal vote from the elected Board of Supervisors to direct county staff to do anything.

“According to my legal research … and my conversations with our legal team and our executive team, two county supervisors do not have the legal authority to prevent county employees from assisting a supervisor,” Foley said.

Dr. Matthew Zahn, OC deputy health officer, was slated to be at Thursday’s news conference.

But roughly five minutes before the 1 p.m. conference happened, Foley’s office sent an email indicating he wouldn’t be at the conference.

OC Health Officer and Health Care Agency Director, Dr. Clayton Chau, declined to comment on the situation and instead directed reporters’ questions to Do and Chaffee.

Do did not respond to requests for comment.

Chaffee said the move to hold back OC health officials was a matter of “good government” and that the information was available online before hanging up the phone on a reporter.

UC Irvine epidemiologist and public health expert, Sanghyuk Shin, said now’s not the time to block OC Health Care Agency officials from publicly updating residents.

“So it seems like right now is not the best time for Health Care Agency officials — who are really experts and they do a fantastic job when given the chance — this is not the right time for them to take a back seat. More engagement would be ideal,” Shin said in a Thursday phone interview.

He said public information is especially important since students just went back to classrooms and Labor Day weekend is approaching.

“To me it’s puzzling. As we’re heading into Labor Day it seems like we want more input and presence and engagement from the Health Care Agency with the rest of the community. And I think, even though some recent trends are looking promising, we don’t really know with schools starting out how that’s going to have an impact,” Shin said.

Foley, when asked by reporters for her thoughts on the situation, recounted stonewalling by the county during her time as mayor of Costa Mesa — prior to her election to the board — whenever she and other city leaders asked for county staff’s presence to provide needed information during their city meetings.

She said many of the mayors started talking about creating their own healthcare agencies so they can get timely information out to the residents

“Now that I’m an elected county supervisor, that I can still be denied access to our county health office, is just outrageous,” Foley said on Thursday.

She added she’ll “continue to do my best to provide the information that the community needs, to be able to make decisions” around things like going to barbecues this Labor Day weekend, or whether people should opt not to, “because there might be a surge in cases.”

The majority of OC Board of Supervisors also terminated the public pandemic updates at their regular meetings.

All surrounding county boards of supervisors have public updates during their respective meetings, with some holding weekly news conferences.

[ Read: Every County in So Cal Offers Residents Public Updates on Covid, Except OC ]

While OC health officials plan to continue a Friday media call that has been held over the last month, those aren’t publicly streamed over the internet.

Foley said she plans on fighting the decision by continuing to provide information and called on residents to email Do and Chaffee if they felt their decision was wrong and let them know the press calls are valued.

“I invited both of them (Do and Chaffee) to join us today. They were unavailable due to a conflict … I’m going to fight it by continuing to offer information. There is nothing they can do to stop me from doing that.”

She said she will not pursue any legal challenges to the decision.

The move comes on the heels of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors declaring a public health crisis on the COVID-19 misinformation that’s been circulating in that county.

“I don’t know if we have any intent of bringing anything like this forward. I just raised it because I thought it was interesting given the timing of the ad hoc committee directing the health care office not to participate in our calls which are intended to debunk misinformation,” Foley said.

Moving forward, Foley intends to keep holding her press calls and said it is important to have professional health care experts speak.

“We will continue to outreach to our local health care providers, because they have valuable information about what’s happening on the ground and in the hospitals,” she said. “What we’ll do moving forward is we will ask the healthcare office for the information that they might have shared on the call so that we can still provide that data to you.”

Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC staff writer and corps member at Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.