Voice of OC three years ago embarked on an ambitious mission: to bring about a renaissance of arts and culture journalism.

At a time when newsrooms across the country are abandoning coverage of fine arts, community events and cultural traditions, the Voice of OC team is leaning in to build a new future.

“When we launched VOC’s Arts & Culture section three years ago, we had high hopes but no experience running a news platform dedicated completely to the county’s vibrant arts scene,” said Voice of OC’s Arts & Culture founding editor and renowned arts journalist Paul Hodgins.

“But thanks to the generosity and guidance of Norberto Santana and his team, we were able to create a respected, award-winning news source that features many of O.C.’s best arts journalists.”

In this model, stories are supported by dedicated residents who see themselves and their community in the coverage. Hundreds of readers have stepped up to support the Voice of OC arts and culture section — building up coverage of cultural events, music, visual arts, theatre, dance and other forms of artistic expression.

“Good journalism is unique in the ability to connect and empower residents with their community,” says Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. “Stories focused on arts and culture are an essential piece of the fabric of Orange County.”

This enterprising section was founded three years ago by Hodgins with Heide Janssen, Executive Producer of the OC Artist of the Year program. And today it is led under the direction of Senior Editor and experienced arts journalist Richard Chang.

“I hope to build upon the talents of our team of writers — some of them with decades of experience, some who are newer to the field,” Chang said of the future he sees for the team.

"We also want to strive continually toward making our coverage diverse, inclusive and always relevant — to our readers and to the art forms and communities that we cover."