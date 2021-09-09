This tumultuous year has proven the essential nature of nonpartisan local news. Every day we bring you news critical to staying informed and active in the community. Join us with a tax-deductible donation.
Voice of OC continues to connect residents and public health experts on the latest pressing issues around coronavirus.
Hosting
The upcoming public town hall will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 on our Facebook page or on our website.
We encourage readers to submit questions live, but you can also send in questions ahead of time by emailing admin@voiceofoc.org.
Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio will host the discussion. Guests include:
- Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, pediatrician and deputy OC health officer.
- Sanghyuk Shin, a UC Irvine epidemiologist, who is a public health expert and associate professor at the school of nursing.
- Vladimir Minin, a UCI biostatician, who has been tracking local COVID-19 trends.
- Dana Rose Garfin, assistant professor at UCI School of Nursing and department of Health Society and Behavior, who is studying the psychological effects of the pandemic.
- Alison Holman, a UCI professor in the school of nursing who also studies psychological effects.
- Mark Bixby, an Orange County resident and retired software developer who’s been putting data into visual formats and reverse engineering public COVID dashboards to get a better understanding of underlying data.
In lieu of comments, we encourage readers to engage with us across a variety of mediums.