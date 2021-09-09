Voice of OC continues to connect residents and public health experts on the latest pressing issues around coronavirus.

Hosting public town halls gives residents of all backgrounds a chance to ask pressing questions of the most senior epidemiologists and public health experts around the county — both before and live during broadcast.

The upcoming public town hall will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 on our Facebook page or on our website.

We encourage readers to submit questions live, but you can also send in questions ahead of time by emailing admin@voiceofoc.org.

Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio will host the discussion. Guests include:

Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, pediatrician and deputy OC health officer.

Sanghyuk Shin, a UC Irvine epidemiologist, who is a public health expert and associate professor at the school of nursing.

Vladimir Minin, a UCI biostatician, who has been tracking local COVID-19 trends.

Dana Rose Garfin, assistant professor at UCI School of Nursing and department of Health Society and Behavior, who is studying the psychological effects of the pandemic.

Alison Holman, a UCI professor in the school of nursing who also studies psychological effects.

Mark Bixby, an Orange County resident and retired software developer who’s been putting data into visual formats and reverse engineering public COVID dashboards to get a better understanding of underlying data.