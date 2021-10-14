The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission

Visualizations for October 13-15 Meetings

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has posted the visualizations that will be discussed for the October 13-15, 2021 meetings. Review them and let us know if we are heading in the right direction by filling out the feedback form.

Please click here to see visualizations.

October 13, 2021 Meeting–Los Angeles County (Zone H)

(Visualizations Meeting in Southern California)2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 1:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

October 14, 2021 Meeting–Southern California (Zones I, J, K), Inland Northern and Central California (Zones B, D, F, G)

(Visualizations Meeting in Southern California)

2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

October 15, 2021 Meeting–Inland Northern and Central California (Zones B, D, F, G), Coastal California & SF Bay Area (Zones A, C, E)

(Visualizations Meeting in Southern California)2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 9:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business

Visualizations show hypothetical district-based boundaries for limited geographic areas from the line drawers in response to preliminary direction from the Commission. These visualizations are created to allow the Commissioners to review potential options. Visualizations are not statewide plans. Visualizations may include multiple mutually exclusive scenarios.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission

http://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation

BREAKING TEXT ALERTS Subscribe today to receive Voice of OC’s breaking news text messages (free beyond your standard messaging rates).