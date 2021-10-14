The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.
California Citizens Redistricting Commission
Visualizations for October 13-15 Meetings
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has posted the visualizations that will be discussed for the October 13-15, 2021 meetings. Review them and let us know if we are heading in the right direction by filling out the feedback form.
Please click here to see visualizations.
October 13, 2021 Meeting–Los Angeles County (Zone H)
(Visualizations Meeting in Southern California)2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 1:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
October 14, 2021 Meeting–Southern California (Zones I, J, K), Inland Northern and Central California (Zones B, D, F, G)
(Visualizations Meeting in Southern California)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
October 15, 2021 Meeting–Inland Northern and Central California (Zones B, D, F, G), Coastal California & SF Bay Area (Zones A, C, E)
(Visualizations Meeting in Southern California)2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 9:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
Visualizations show hypothetical district-based boundaries for limited geographic areas from the line drawers in response to preliminary direction from the Commission. These visualizations are created to allow the Commissioners to review potential options. Visualizations are not statewide plans. Visualizations may include multiple mutually exclusive scenarios.
California Citizens Redistricting Commission
http://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/
