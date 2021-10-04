Huntington Beach City Council Members will hold a special meeting tonight at 6 p.m. where they are expected to declare an emergency because of the crude oil that has spilled a few miles off the coast.

Oil Spill Contacts General questions: 714-374-1702

Do not approach affected wildlife, call in a report: 877-823-6926

Assist with animals: 714-374-5587

Help with cleanups: 714-374-1702

File a claim: 866-985-8366

Councilman Dan Kalmick said in a Monday phone interview that the meeting is to discuss openly with the public the spill and that declaring an emergency gives the city manager some “latitude” to react to the situation.

“We’re also calling obviously on the county — which I believe is also going to declare a state of disaster along the coastline here for the cities that have been affected — to call on the state and federal government to do so as well, because that allows resources to be brought to bear to immediately erase the impacts of this industrial disaster,” he said.

The meeting will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the council chambers and can be streamed live from the city website or through Zoom, according to the agenda.

Huntington Beach officials and other officials from coastal cities like Laguna Beach have shut down their beaches to the public because of the spill over the weekend. Newport Beach officials shutdown their city harbour this morning.

[Read: Newport Beach Closes Harbor Due To Oil Spill, Ending Last Holdout Of Open Coastline]

City Councilmembers Natalie Moser and Dan Kalmick went live on Twitter this morning where they spoke about the spill.

Moser said on Twitter live that city officials like everybody else want to understand exactly how the spill happened.

“I can guarantee you that all of us at the city, certainly elected officials, but everyone wants to understand exactly what happened and when and make sure that the responsible party that they are held accountable for this.” City Council Member Natalie Moser

At their regular city council meeting tomorrow, the two council members will request their colleagues vote on developing a plan to to trade in the city’s fleet of gas powered vehicles for a fleet of alternative fuel powered cars and trucks.

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation