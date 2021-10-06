Officials in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach are the latest agencies to declare a state of emergency to unlock more funding for the oil spill cleanup process.

OC Oil Spill Latest Figures 144,000 gallons spilled

4,788 gallons of oily water retrieved

23 miles of coastline shut down (from Huntington Beach to Dana Point)

11,360 feet of boom laid to try to curb oil spread

328 people on the ground in cleanup effort Latest Oil Spill Map General questions: 714-374-1702

Do not approach affected wildlife, call in a report: 877-823-6926

Assist with animals: 714-374-5587

Help with cleanups: 714-374-1702

File a claim: 866-985-8366

The first emergency declarations came Monday night from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Huntington Beach and then the Orange County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.

“It increases our opportunities to get additional funding to help mitigate the impacts of the spill,” said Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery in a phone interview Wednesday on why the city declared an emergency.

Avery also said the declaration will make it easier to bring in contractors to help take care of the damages on the beaches. While Newport announced its state of emergency it also mentioned Laguna Beach’s recent declaration.

Laguna Beach Councilman George Weiss said in a phone interview Wednesday that the city authorized their emergency declaration at their council meeting on Tuesday night.

“We’ve authorized the spending of up to $500,000 for mitigation of the spill in Laguna Beach and so we hope to get that money back,” he said.

Cleanup crews have been deployed to Newport Beach and are working to remove tar and oil from the beaches as part of the larger cleanup effort. As of this afternoon, 37 workers are in West Newport, which have the highest concentrations, 8 are at the Wedge, and 17 in CdM. pic.twitter.com/kC6C4CkKmj — City of Newport Beach (@newportbeachgov) October 5, 2021

Cleanup crews have been deployed in Newport Beach and are working on removing tar and oil from the beaches, according to a tweet from the city.

Newport Beach officials announced Monday morning they were shutting down the city harbor to prevent any contamination from the oil spill. Vessels can continue to move in the harbor, but cannot enter or exit.

The city is asking residents to avoid contact with ocean water and oiled areas of the beach.

Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung signed the emergency declaration and the city council is expected to ratify the emergency declaration at their next meeting on Oct. 12.

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

