Orange County Supervisors declared the massive oil spill along the coast an emergency situation Tuesday — marking the first time a majority has publicly discussed the disaster.

OC Oil Spill Latest Figures 144,000 gallons spilled

4,788 gallons of oily water retrieved

23 miles of coastline shut down (from Huntington Beach to Dana Point)

11,360 feet of boom laid to try to curb oil spread

328 people on the ground in cleanup effort Latest Oil Spill Map General questions: 714-374-1702

Do not approach affected wildlife, call in a report: 877-823-6926

Assist with animals: 714-374-5587

Help with cleanups: 714-374-1702

File a claim: 866-985-8366

But there’s been mounting questions about which agency knew about the spill first and why it took until Saturday evening to officially confirm the situation.

“We had Newport residents, they were complaining about an odor,” Supervisor Katrina Foley said. “Also we had reports coming out that there was an oil slick out there Friday night and those reports came into our sheriff’s department, harbor patrol and the Coast Guard.”

Michelle Anderson, director of the OC Sheriff’s Department Emergency Management Division, said there will be a report on the issue.

“There will be an after action report that takes a look at that and develops out a full timeline on who was notified,” Anderson told Foley.

Meanwhile, reports to the state Office of Emergency Service began trickling in late Friday night.

According to a Friday night report to the office, a boat noticed a large oil sheen — 2 nautical miles by 100 meters.

Anderson said the Office of Emergency Services didn’t tell her until the next day.

“I received it both via email and as well as a phone call from CalOES around noon time,” she said.

Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do said he expects lawsuits over the oil spill.

“We know that there will be litigation coming out and there will certainly be finger pointing,” Do said.

Before Tuesday’s unanimous disaster declaration vote, only Foley had publicly talked about the issue through social media and numerous news conferences since Saturday — when the oil spill was officially made public.

“This is obviously a devastating criss hitting our shores. Impacting our wildlife, our wetlands, our economy from Huntington Beach all the way to Dana Point, which includes Supervisor [Lisa] Bartlett’s district,” Foley said.

Bartlett said the spill needs to get cleaned up as soon as possible.

“This is something that’s devastating to our shoreline, the ocean, the mammals, the local economy and so on,” she said.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation