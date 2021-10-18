The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Oct. 18, 2021

OCTA Seeks Public Input to Help Shape

Orange County’s Transportation Future

Direction 2045 plan will consider a framework for O.C.’s future transportation needs and identify key challenges and opportunities

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is preparing for the long-term transportation future of Orange County and wants to hear from local residents, workers, and business and community leaders.

Every four years, OCTA develops a long-term transportation plan to meet Orange County’s evolving mobility needs for the next 20 years and beyond.

Work is beginning on the 2022 plan called Directions 2045, which aims to provide a framework for equitable, innovative and sustainable transportation for Orange County’s future.

“The Long-Range Transportation Plan evaluates demographic and economic forecasts to address future transportation needs,” said OCTA Chairman Andrew Do, also the Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “That is why hearing from those who travel in Orange County – whether by car, train, bus, or bicycle – is essential for OCTA to be able to provide a balanced and sustainable transportation system for years to come.”

Members of the public will have several opportunities to ask questions and give their thoughts and feedback as the process moves forward.

Upcoming opportunities to provide input include:

A free public webinar, via Zoom, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 19 . The webinar link is at LRTP-Meeting.com and the webinar ID is 847 5366 4364. Or participants can call in to (213) 339-8477. (Spanish translation will also be available.)

. The webinar link is at and the webinar ID is 847 5366 4364. Or participants can call in to (213) 339-8477. (Spanish translation will also be available.) Members of the public can also share their opinions by filling out a brief online survey through Oct. 31. More information and the survey can be found at octa.net/lrtp .

The objectives of the study include developing a vision for Orange County’s future transportation system, addressing key challenges through 2045 and using public input to identify new transportation initiatives and priorities.

The long-range plan will continue to be developed through summer 2022. The plan is scheduled to go to the OCTA Board of Directors for consideration in fall 2022.

Results will go to the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) for inclusion in a regional plan. For more information on the plan and to stay connected, visit octa.net/lrtp .

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail, environmental programs and active transportation.

