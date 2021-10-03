Nearly all of Orange County’s coastline is at risk after more than a hundred thousand gallons of crude oil spilled just five miles off the coast.

The oil spill has crews scrambling to curb oil from reaching the coast, workers posting beach closure signs and workers readying to deal with effects on local wildlife.

The leak has not been completely stopped, but a preliminary patch was put in place Saturday night, the last official update from the city of Huntington Beach. Additional repairs are underway this morning, and the city is awaiting an update on the US Coast Guard. An update is expected midday Sunday.

Huntington Beach has completely shut down the city’s beaches south of the Huntington Beach Pier, raising concerns about the “toxicity created by the spill.”

“Do not swim, surf or exercise near the spill” urged Dr. Clayton Chau, director of OC’s Public Health Care Agency during a midday Sunday Huntington Beach press conference. He said that the oil is toxic both by touch and by vapors.

HAZMAT crews try to stop the spread of oil near the Talbert Channel in Huntington Beach on Sunday, October 3, 2021(Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

But Newport Beach, which announced its first sightings of oil on the beach this morning, said their beaches would remain open for business with an advisory in place about the water, and the harbor will remain open for boating and recreational use.

“People need to take authorities seriously and stay away from the area. People tend to talk about the tarry parts of the oil but there’s also volatile portions of the oil they can breathe depending on the type of oil,” said Linda Bui, a professor of environmental services at Louisiana State University who’s also studied the Bolsa Chica Wetlands area that’s under threat.

Bui also said the long term impacts on the local environment will be felt for years to come.

“If you’d told me in 2010 when the BP oil spill happened I’d still be seeing impacts I can relate to the oil spill eleven years later, I would’ve told you no way,” Bui said. “This is very distressing.”

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Costa Mesa) on Sunday shared a letter she sent to President Biden asking for him to declare a major disaster for Orange County. She wrote: “your approval of this request is imperative for a swift recovery and the support of assistance efforts for all Californians.”

Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) also sent out a message Sunday writing: “We must stop all new offshore drilling off our Southern California coast! I’m leading the House bill to do just that and won’t stop until we get it done.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent out a message at 11:36 a.m. Sunday to say: “We are working closely with federal partners, the U.S. Coast Guard, and others to monitor the oil spill in Orange County. If you are in the area, please heed local warnings and stay away from unsafe areas.”

Oil has already started washing up on Huntington Beach, with beachgoers posting as early as 6 p.m. Saturday about seeing oil in the water and smelling oil fumes.

The spill is expected to impact the coastline from the Huntington Beach pier all the way south to the Corona del Mar Main Beach, over eight miles of the county coastline. The spill also prompted officials to cancel the second day of the Huntington Beach air show.

So far, there haven’t been any official reports of how much wildlife was impacted by the spill, but a 2007 oil spill from the Cosco Busan ship poured 53,000 gallons of oil into the Bay Area killed 6,800 birds alone.

By comparison, that spill is half the size of the one off the coast of Orange County. If you spot affected wildlife, officials are asking that you do not attempt to help them and call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network hotline at 877-823-6926.

Newport Beach City Councilman Will O’Neill posted a photo of a pelican covered in oil on 11th street, one of the first shots of the impact on animals, as he encouraged residents to use the hotline.

Currently, all the beach south of the Huntington Beach Pier through Beach Blvd is closed along with the Huntington Beach state beach according to Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr.

Huntington Beach, south of the pier, is closed due to an oil spill on Sunday, October 3, 2021(Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Newport Beach announced the first oil had landed on Sunday morning between 52nd street and the Santa Ana River. Officials from both cities are asking residents to stay out of the water.

“The health and safety of our residents are most important, there will be other opportunities to catch waves,” Carr said in a phone call with Voice of OC last night. “The oil has moved into the Talbert Channel, and we have laid over 1,000 feet of boom. It has breached one of the booms and gone onto the second.”

The leak is still ongoing at a reduced pace as of 1 a.m. Sunday morning, and has already spilled at least 126,000 gallons of post production crude oil along Orange County’s coastline.

While officials have not yet released the location of where the leak occurred, they said preliminary patching had completed most of the damage, with more repair efforts to come this morning.

Jennifer Carey, the public information officer for the Huntington Beach Police Department, said the origin of the spill had yet to be “determined/confirmed,” by the US Coast Guard on Sunday morning in a text to Voice of OC, but said a press conference at noon would provide the next update on the spill’s progress.

Last night, Newport Beach City Councilman Will O’Neill posted on Instagram that the spill came from the oil platform Elly, which sits about seven miles offshore from Huntington Beach. He said it looked like the spill came from a mechanical issue that may have started on Friday night, but cities were not informed until midday Saturday.

OC Supervisor Katrina Foley, whose district holds Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, confirmed the information on the Elly at almost 1 a.m. this morning on Twitter, saying the leak location was roughly five miles off the coast.

The rig is run by the Beta Operating Company, a division of Houston based Amplify Energy Corporation. Officials from the company did not respond to Voice of OC requests for comment Saturday night.

Platform Elly serves as a processing platform for two other oil rigs, Platforms Ellen and Eureka, which are connected to Elly via a set of walkways according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Elly and Ellen were installed in 1980, and Eureka was added in 1984.

In a press release early Sunday morning, Huntington Beach said the spill had “substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands.”

HAZMAT crews try to stop the spread of oil near the Talbert Channel in Huntington Beach on Sunday, October 3, 2021(Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

The city deployed oil skimmers and booms to block as much oil as possible from reaching the coast, but the oil had already overtaken the first wall of booms last night according to Carr.

As of last night, the oil plume ran around 6.6 miles long from the Huntington Beach Pier down into Newport Beach after officials said it was around 13 square miles earlier in the day.

The US Coast Guard is the lead agency responding to the disaster, alongside the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, multiple public safety divisions of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach and other agencies.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

