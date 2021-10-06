The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC

Public Input Sought on Mobility Hubs in Orange County

Webinar at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 will discuss integrated transportation hubs

ORANGE – The public is invited to learn more and give input about mobility hubs – places near where people live, work or play to conveniently access walking or biking trails, rent a scooter, take public transportation or access a shared ride without having to get behind the wheel of a car to reach a destination.

The Orange County Transportation Authority is studying the idea of creating these integrated transportation hubs in various parts of the county to help residents, workers and visitors access a range of seamless transportation services, amenities, and technologies to keep them moving safely and efficiently.

A community webinar is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. For more information and to join the webinar, visit octa.net/ocmobilityhubs .

Spanish translation will also be available for the webinar.

In March, the OCTA board approved the selection of a consultant to develop a strategy for determining where mobility hubs should be located, what they should look like and what features they should include.

The objectives of creating mobility hubs include:

Increasing transit ridership on OC Bus, OC Flex, OC Streetcar, rideshare and other public options

Providing convenient alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle trips and reducing car dependency

Increasing the amount of shared rides

Reducing air pollution and encouraging active transportation

And providing equitable transportation solutions that meet the needs of all communities.

The Orange County Mobility Hubs Strategy is in the initial stages and the webinar is part of the effort to get public input. Results of the study, which will go back to the board for further consideration and direction, are expected in mid-2022.

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail, environmental programs and active transportation.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

