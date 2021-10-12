Stanton will require all city staff members to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 18 or be tested once a week.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

The City Council voted 3-1 late last month to adopt the policy. Council member Rigoberto Ramirez was absent. Any employee who does not have a special exemption will have to abide by this policy or risk being terminated.

Council member Hong Alyce Van, who voted with the majority, noted during the council meeting that this new policy isn’t too drastic of a change for the city.

According to Cynthia Guzman, the city’s human resources and risk management analyst, city employees previously only self-attested their vaccination status for the purpose of not having to wear a mask, but they were not required to be vaccinated or tested.

To be considered exempt from this new protocol a staff member will have to prove that a religious or health restriction is preventing them from being vaccinated. Staff without an exemption will be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

As discussed during the City Council meeting, all requests for vaccination exemption because of religious, medical, or disability needs will be due by Oct. 17. If an exemption is denied, the employee will have 45 days to become vaccinated.

City contractors and volunteers will all have to abide by this requirement or they will not be allowed to work at city facilities.

According to a staff report, 51 of 59 city employees have self-attested to being fully vaccinated.

Mayor David Shawver cast the lone dissenting vote. He raised concerns about how the new policy requiring either testing or vaccination is too restrictive of personal freedoms.

“I believe that we should not force anything on an individual. I think each of us has individual rights, so I will not be supporting this. Although, I did get my shots and I’ll be wearing a mask,” said Shawver.

With its new policy, Stanton has joined a list of Orange County cities, including Santa Ana, Irvine and Laguna Beach in issuing a vaccine requirement for staff.

