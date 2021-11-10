The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

MONTHLY MEETING

November 10, 2021

Live and via Zoom

NEW SPEAKERS ADDED!

California Independent Petroleum Association Representatives, Dave Kilpatrick with assistance from Mike Umbro, to present the petroleum industry’s perspective

SHOULD THE ORANGE COUNTY OFFSHORE OIL PLATFORMS BE DISMANTLED?

The recent oil spill from one of the offshore oil platforms has reignited debate over the future of these facilities. State Senator David Min is introducing legislation for increased restriction on offshore oil operations. Orange County Coastkeeper Founder and President, Garry Brown, has long advocated for changes regarding these oil platforms. The Petroleum Industry has it’s opinion on this subject

SUN ZOOM Webinars have been so successful during COVID that we will be simulcasting the live program via ZOOM for those that cannot attend in person.

Come hear Senator David Min, Garry Brown, Dave Kilpatrick and Mike Umbro discuss:

What is Senator Min proposing to do in his proposed legislation?

What is Coastkeeper’s position on offshore oil operations?

How are the oil operations regulated?

What is the difference in oil operations in State and Federal waters?

Is it practical to decommission the oil platforms? If so, how long would it take?

If you have a question you would like to ask the speakers please send it to: question@speakupnewport.com

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the program.

Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660. Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Reception at 5:15 PM. Program from 6:00 To 7:00 PM.

To participate in this FREE Webinar please register at:

http://www.speakupnewport.com/offshore-oil-platforms/

No Registration required for the LIVE Event

P. O. Box 2594 | Newport Beach, CA 92659-2594 | 949.224.2266 | speakupnewport.com

