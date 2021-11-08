Voice of OC Director of Photography Julie Leopo is one of the most influential Latina journalists across the state in the 2021 finalists announced by the Latino Journalists of California.

Leopo is an award-winning journalist from Santa Ana who has developed Voice of OC’s visual journalism to document Orange County’s critical quality of life news issues in photos, essays and videos.

“Her images told the story of the pandemic in the Latino community. She captured struggle, fear and hope.” Independent judges on Leopo’s nomination

In addition to working as Voice of OC’s photojournalist Leopo also has focused on opening up opportunities for others, working with Omar Sanchez and Jose Hernandez as developing young visual journalists.

Leopo stands among Latina journalists at Telemundo, CNN, NBC4, Good Morning America, the Fresno Bee, LAist and LA Taco. Finalists were selected based on work accomplished during the past year, the impact of that work and how many people in the community the journalists were reaching with their work.

“We recognize their reporting ranging from climate change to social justice, politics and many other topics that affect the communities they represent.” Jacqueline Garcia, Latinas Conference Chair

