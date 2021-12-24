Orange County’s second big rainstorm of the winter is again sending canyon residents fleeing their homes after county officials issued mandatory evacuations Thursday.

The first major winter storm of the season about a week ago also triggered mandatory evacuations and resulted in firefighters needing to rescue residents trapped in their homes.

The county government on Twitter first issued a voluntary evacuation at 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the sheriff’s department retweeting, for residents in previous Bond Fire burn areas: the canyons of Modjeska, Williams and Silverado.

At 4 p.m. Thursday the county government on Twitter sent out a mandatory evacuation that is said to start at 8 p.m., again with the sheriff’s department retweeting. The county in the same tweet included a link to the full evacuation order online.

The county order indicates that the evacuation was prompted following a National Weather Service flash flood warning in the burn scar areas from 7 p.m. Thursday through noon Friday.

The order says hard road closures are planned starting at the same time as the mandatory evacuation order begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, with access in and out of the canyon said to be limited to public safety and public works crews.

The county order said a shelter would be set up at the Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Parkway in Lake Forest. Residents with COVID-19 symptoms were advised, in the order, to call 714-628-7085 for screening before arriving at the shelter.

The order also said that the American Red Cross planned to offer overnight shelter at the Lake Forest location. At the same time, the order “encouraged” residents to leave early and “shelter with friends, family or at a local hotel.”

No pets were said to be allowed at the shelter, according to the order, but it indicated that OC Animal Care was offering care and large animals would be allowed at the OC Fair and Events Center.

For information, call OC Animal Care at 714-935-6848 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or 714-259-1122 during after-hours.

The order said people with disabilities or needing help evacuating could call the sheriff’s dispatch line at 714-647-7000.

