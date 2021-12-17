A weeklong strike by waste collection workers has come to an end after a deal was made with the company, Republic Services and Teamsters Local 396, the union representing the employees Thursday.

Services are expected to resume Friday, said union spokesman Adan Alvarez on Thursday evening.

Ron Herrera, the principal officer for the union, and Alvarez said the agreement was ratified late Thursday afternoon.

“Christmas came early,” Herrera said. “For sanitation workers in Orange County Christmas came on the 16th of December.”

On Wednesday, workers and union representatives told Voice of OC that employees are looking for more reasonable work hours and better working conditions.

Herrera said that a lot of the contract language was changed that dealt with vacations, pay, pensions and more.

“This is the best contract ever negotiated, the richest contract ever negotiated in any private waste company in Southern California,” he said.

Herrera also said they’re confident Republic Services will hold up their end of the agreement.

“Those are legally binding documents,” he said about the agreements. “We have a long history with the corporation throughout the country and they’ve always done good by their legal requirement when it comes to that.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said in a press release Thursday that she was thrilled to hear an agreement was reached.

“It has been a challenging week, but I am looking forward to regular trash service being restored quickly,” she said.

According to the press release, full trash collection services will ramp up in Huntington Beach Friday.

“In an effort to catch up on missed collection due to the strike, Republic plans to increase their staffing and may continue to collect refuse throughout this weekend. Republic anticipates resuming their regular trash collection schedule by next week,” reads the release.

The strike was authorized Nov. 23, after the union’s previous contract with Republic expired and the two groups failed to reach an agreement on a new one. The picket line started on Dec. 9.

Here are the cities with areas serviced by Republic, according to city officials and the company website:

Huntington Beach

Anaheim

Fountain Valley

Garden Grove

Seal Beach

Yorba Linda

Brea

Chino Hills (San Bernardino County)

Fullerton

Villa Park

La Habra Heights

Placentia

