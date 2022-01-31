The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission

January 28, 2022

The Commission has created a new document entitled “Questions About New Maps,” which is an updated FAQ for the public. It answers the following questions.

When do new maps go into effect?

Do I have a new representative?

What if a representative resigns?

Where can I see final maps?

Where can I see current maps?

Where can I find the final maps report?

What are deferred/accelerated voters?

Why was my district drawn this way?

This document will also be available in Spanish, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Armenian, Farsi, Arabic, Russian, Japanese, Punjabi, and Khmer shortly.

Click here to access the document.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission

http://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation