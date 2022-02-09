The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Molly Nichelson

Public Information Manager

(714) 788-8060

Molly.Nichelson@ocgov.com

New Registrar of Voters Selected for County of Orange

SANTA ANA, Calif. (February 7, 2022)— Bob Page was selected as the new Registrar of Voters following a recruitment to fill the high-level position. Mr. Page will begin his employment with the County on February 25, 2022 and transition into the Registrar of Voters position once the current Registrar of Voters, Neal Kelley, retires on March 10, 2022.

“We greatly look forward to having Bob build upon the many accomplishments that the office has been recognized for under Neal Kelley,” said Frank Kim, County Executive Officer. “Mr. Page will be a welcome addition to the County of Orange.”

Under the direction of the County Executive Officer, Mr. Page will oversee staff, operations and activities of the Registrar of Voters for Orange County, the fifth largest voting jurisdiction in the United States, serving more than 1.8 million registered voters.

“I am committed to ensuring all eligible citizens in Orange County continue to have access to the election process so their voices can be heard as voters and candidates,” Mr. Page said. “Neal developed and fostered an outstanding team and operation. The Registrar of Voters team will carry on its successful tradition of conducting transparent, accurate and fair elections.”

Currently serving as San Bernardino County’s Registrar of Voters, Mr. Page spent much of his career in senior management positions in that county.

Page holds a bachelor’s degree in Religion from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in Print Journalism from the University of Southern California.

##

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation