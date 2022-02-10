The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Project to Prevent Queue Jumping and Enhance Safety Coming to 241 Toll Road at Approach to State Route 91

Installation of approximately 800 channelizers will improve traffic flow and promote good driving habits

IRVINE, Calif. (February 9, 2022) — Installation of new vertical channelizer posts on the northbound 241 Toll Road from the Windy Ridge Mainline Toll Point to State Route (SR) 91 is set to begin on February 10, 2022.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and promote good driving habits by preventing queue-jumpers, which will enhance safety for motorists transitioning from the 241 Toll Road to SR 91.

Construction activities are expected to last approximately five days/nights and include new roadway signage, lane striping and the installation of 800 hundred channelizers along the one-mile stretch of road leading to SR 91.

The channelizers will be visible to motorists as soon as construction starts with daily installations.

During specific construction windows, traffic on the northbound 241 Toll Road in the construction area will be reduced to one lane and the connector to the westbound SR 91 will be fully closed to support timely completion.

There are four lanes on the northbound 241 Toll Road as drivers approach SR 91 — two lanes on the left merge onto the westbound SR 91 and two lanes on the right merge onto the eastbound SR 91.

With the majority of commuters traveling from Orange County to Riverside and San Bernardino counties in the afternoons, traffic congestion on SR 91 creates queuing on the northbound 241 Toll Road in the two right lanes, while traffic continues to flow in the two left lanes heading west to Anaheim and Yorba Linda. Adding to the bumper-to-bumper frustration are queue jumpers – drivers who try to bypass the congestion by driving in the left two lanes only to cut-in at the last minute. These queue-jumpers create more congestion and safety concerns.

“Anyone who has ever traveled from the 241 Toll Road to the 91 in the late afternoon has firsthand knowledge of the traffic operation challenges in that area,” said Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) CEO Samuel Johnson. “Enhancing safety and improving mobility are always a priority and this project’s outcome of enforcing better driver behavior supports them.”

The channelizers are an initial step in easing traffic congestion in the area. TCA continues to work with Caltrans, the Orange County Transportation Authority and the Riverside County Transportation Commission on the 241/91 Express Connector Project — a proposed tolled connector between the 241 Toll Road and the 91 Express Lanes. The design phase of the proposed connector is scheduled for completion by late 2022 with construction set to begin in 2023.

“Once completed, the connector will improve traffic operations and throughput on SR 91 and the 241 Toll Road, providing choice and time savings for toll paying customers and general-purpose lane users,” Johnson said. “The installation of the channelizers will provide some relief and enhance safety, but we continue to ask drivers to do their part in being courteous to others and to operate their vehicles in a safe manner.”

Closure and detour information:

The northbound 241 Toll Road connector to the westbound SR 91 is anticipated to be fully closed nightly, from:

· 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11

· 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

· 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, to Noon Sunday, Feb. 13

· 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14

· 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15

Westbound drivers will be detoured onto the eastbound SR 91 connector to exit at Green River Road, turn left onto Green River Road and turn left to access the westbound SR 91 on-ramp. Detour signage will be in place.

Motorists comfortable with navigating city streets could also consider using the following alternate route from northbound 241 or 261 Toll Road; exit Santiago Canyon Road; turn left on Santiago Canyon Road; turn right on Jamboree Road; turn left on Santiago Canyon Road; turn right on Cannon Street; continue on Cannon Street to SR 91.

Closures and detours are subject to change without notice. For the most up-to-date information on Toll Road closures, visit @TheTollRoads on Facebook and Twitter.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation