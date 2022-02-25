Voice of OC continues to push beyond the traditional news model to deliver essential, high-quality and nonpartisan local journalism.

The Collegiate News Service is a great example of Voice of OC’s continued leadership role in Orange County news and in developing the next generation of reporters.

The program is a unique partnership between Voice of OC and the journalism department at Chapman University. Students are empowered to cover local city halls, school boards and important quality of life topics that appear on Voice of OC.

“Chapman’s journalism partnership with Voice of OC is helping transform local journalism. By assigning students to cover underserved cities and marginalized communities under the guidance of faculty editors, we’re keeping politicians honest and holding officials accountable for how they spend taxpayer dollars.” Susan Paterno, professor and director of the journalism program at Chapman University

Paterno views the program as essential to improving local news, a public service that is in sharp decline.

“By seeing how democracy works at the local level, students quickly understand how their coverage — accurate, accountable civic journalism — can reverse the democratic erosion we’re seeing nationwide. Our Voice of OC partnership reflects the mission of Chapman University: to make our campus and Orange County a more equitable and inclusive place,” Paterno said.

The program is also open to students at other local campuses such as Cal State Fullerton, UC Irvine and community colleges. Students or professors interested in taking part are encouraged to contact Voice of OC’s Collegiate News Service Editor Vik Jolly, vjolly@voiceofoc.org.

