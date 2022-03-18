The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Saturday morning speaker series continues with film “The Six Triple Eight”

The Fighting for the Right to Fight Speaker Series at Heroes Hall continues with its second presentation on Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lt. Col. Patricia Jackson-Kelley will share the documentary film The Six Triple Eight, about an all-Black, all-female U.S. Army battalion that was deployed overseas during World War II to process a massive backlog of mail piling up in warehouses in Europe. Living in inhospitable conditions with few resources and little support, the women managed to complete their mission in record time. Their efforts ensured that the men fighting on the front lines received those letters from home that they so desperately needed.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House passed a bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the women of the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in recognition of their pioneering military service.



The Fighting for the Right to Fight Speaker Series focuses on the tremendous achievements and challenges that Black service members and other groups have faced during times of war.

SPEAKER SERIES

The Six Triple Eight: All-Black, All-Female Army Battalion That

Saved the Mail and Morale in WWII

When: Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Heroes Hall Museum at the OC Fairgrounds

Admission and parking are free. Space is limited. RSVP here.

About the speaker: About the speaker: Patricia Jackson-Kelley is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Air Force, Army and Navy Reserve. She retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 26 years of combined active duty and reserve service. Lt. Col. Jackson-Kelley served as the Program Manager with the Department of Veterans Affairs – West Los Angeles. She currently serves as the National President of the National Association of Black Military Women. She is also a Commissioner for County of Los Angeles, Supervisor Holly Mitchell, 2nd District, Military and Veterans Affairs, and Commander of her American Legion Post, Jackie Robinson 252. Most recently, she was appointed by the Secretary of the VA to the Sexual Assault and Harassment Prevention Task Force Working Group.

For more information about the Speaker Series, contact Carol Singleton at 714-397-7300.

Heroes Hall is located next to Centennial Farm on the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. The museum is open to the public year-round.



OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair and Imaginology. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Throughout the year, events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the Fairgrounds. For more information, visit ocfair.com.

