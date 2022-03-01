In case you missed 60 Minutes last night, we are posting the final segment on Nonprofit Journalism on our website.

The story highlights how Alden Global Capital has decimated newsrooms across the country, buying them and then selling off their assets, leaving newsrooms a shell of their former selves. Creating news deserts across the country and leaving communities without any reporters keeping local politicians accountable.

Here in our own backyard, Alden Global Capital purchased The Orange County Register though its subsidiary, Digital Media in 2016. Since then, Voice of OC has stepped in to bridge the gap, ensuring Orange County residents have a way to protect their quality of life.

The 60 Minutes broadcast also features Report for America (RFA), a Foundation committed to rebuilding local news by placing reporters in underserved newsrooms across the county. We are a proud RFA partner. Their generous support over the last three years has enabled us to add two reporters, Brandon Pho and Hosam Elattar.

Brandon Pho. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

As the segment poignantly points out, local news supports a healthy democracy, without it, there is no competition for ideas, no challenge of any sort. Every day Voice of OC is on the frontline of local journalism, whether it is COVID coverage, elections, breaking news or city coverage, our reporters are bringing stories to our readers many of which would never come to light without our vigilance.

This level of reporting and accountability would be impossible to sustain without the support of our community members. Investigative and accountability local news saves taxpayers money at every turn, maybe even a few lives. And, if you believe, as we do, that fact-based reporting can save democracy, please consider donating to Voice of OC today.

For more information on Report for America, check out the link to the panel discussion hosted by 60 Minutes below.

RFA Facebook Panel Discussion

Related