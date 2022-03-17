Here’s a breakdown of the accommodations Orange County cities offer residents who are hard of hearing or deaf to attend a city council meeting or watch the meeting from home.

Voice of OC spent a year working with Chapman University students to survey Orange County cities and found that most don’t offer the service of closed captioning for residents that want to watch the meeting remotely.

Unheard A Voice of OC investigation working with Chapman University students exposes a systemic shutting out of deaf and hard of hearing people from live streamed public meetings.

It has the potential to generate a legal battle across Orange County.

To read the full findings of that investigation, click here.

The information in the list below has been provided by city officials from across Orange County. Officials in the cities of Placentia, Dana Point and Cypress have not responded to requests for comment on their accommodations for people who are hard of hearing or deaf and want to engage and participate in public meetings.

Aliso Viejo

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Upon request

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: An assisted listening system is available

Anaheim

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Listening device for language interpretation upon request

Brea

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted listening devices available upon request

Buena Park

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes on BPTV 9/33

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request three days in advance

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted listening devices available

Costa Mesa

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Headphones for the hearing impaired available

Fountain Valley

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Upon Request

Sign Language Interpretation: No

Auxiliary Aids/Services: No

Fullerton

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: No

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Upon request

Garden Grove

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes on YouTube

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request with three day notice

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Loop System available

Huntington Beach

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request with two days notice

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted listening device upon request with two days notice

Irvine

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Upon request

La Habra

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Looping system and hearing aids

La Palma

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through Zoom

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request two days in advance

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted listening devices

Laguna Beach

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: enhanced audio listening devices available upon request

Laguna Hills

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted listening devices available upon request

Laguna Niguel

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through YouTube

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request two days in advance

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted listening device available upon request

Laguna Woods

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through Captioning Unlimited

Sign Language Interpretation: Yes through Dayle McIntosh as needed

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Headsets available and chambers equipped with hearing loop

Lake Forest

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request with Two Days Notice

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Upon request with two days notice

Los Alamitos

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request 48 hours in advance

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted hearing devices

Mission Viejo

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: No

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Listening Devices available

Newport Beach

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Listening devices upon request

Orange

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Council chambers equipped with an Assisted Listening System which people can request to use

Rancho Santa Margarita

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: No

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assistive listening devices available

San Clemente

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through YouTube

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Upon request prior to the meeting

San Juan Capistrano

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Upon Request

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Hearing Amplification Devices upon request

Santa Ana

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through YouTube (Not Always Consistent)

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Hearing assistive devices available

Seal Beach

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through YouTube

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Listening devices available

Stanton

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes when meetings held on Zoom

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request, 48 in advance

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Upon Request, 48 in advance

Tustin

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through Granicus

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Chambers equipped with hearing loop

Villa Park

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted listening devices available

Westminster

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: Yes through YouTube

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon Request two days in advance

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Assisted Listening devices available

Yorba Linda

Real Time/Live Closed Captioning: No

Sign Language Interpretation: Upon request

Auxiliary Aids/Services: Listening devices available for people hard of hearing

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him @helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.​​

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

•••

Start each day informed with our free email newsletter. Be alerted when news breaks with our free text messages.

And since you’ve made it this far,

You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you.

Related