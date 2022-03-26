On Friday morning, scores of Orange County residents rallied around global causes, praying for peace in Ukraine and Russia and alternatively calling for action on climate change.
Some residents headed to church. Others took to the streets.
Early Friday morning Catholics packed into the arboretum at the Christ Cathedral to pray for peace, following a global call for prayer from Pope Francis. Meanwhile, Fridays for Future called for a global protest citing the lack of action in the climate crisis.
In Garden Grove, the Pope’s ask was met with 600 Orange County Catholics praying to end a war in Ukraine and bolster democracy in Russia.
Over in Orange, Fridays for Future mobilized young people, who joined other youth from all over the world protesting in their cities.
During the protest in Orange, Climate activist Johanan Speiser, one of the organizers for Fridays for Future began her speech with the quote of a young person in the Philippines, “My country has been devastated by typhoons and droughts, I am afraid of drowning in my own bedroom.”
“I hope God has compassion, I do not know where this will take all of us,” said Sierra Guiterrez when asked about her thoughts on the Ukraine invasion.
Seemingly enough, young activists from environmental activist groups Fridays for Future and Reform and Sustain are ringing the alarm and asking that changes be made because their future depends on it.
But remind local leaders that they aren’t the only ones.
“I hope that local leaders and leaders, globally, see the number of people that are here and think this is something our constituents care about. I hope you’re taking note of this, I hope you see it’s not just young people, it’s all of your constituents,” said Jordyn Murray, 18, environmental activist and co-founder of Reform and Sustain, “we have people of all ages here: people who can’t vote yet, but are about to be able to, people who have been voting for 60 plus years, everyone is here because the climate is something everyone cares about, so you should make it your priority. We are the people who are voting you into office and it’s your job to represent us.”
