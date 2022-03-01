Orange County’s new green power agency set to control electricity rates for over 700,000 county residents, is moving to grant their CEO vastly expanded purchasing powers without board review.

OC Power Authority officials today will review a request to grant CEO Brian Probolsky a $125,000 spending limit without board review for contracts on “goods and services,” according to an agency staff report.

Probolsky’s record has come under public scrutiny from environmentalists and community advocates since he was first hired by the OC Power Authority in 2020, with many pointing to his lack of experience in the energy sector and previous experience as a political aide to county Republican leaders as reasons for concern.

Probolsky, who oversees a $34.5 million budget and receives a public salary of $239,000, does not currently have a college degree, though he is seeking a bachelor’s degree in business from Brandman University according to his LinkedIn page.

Questions on Probolsky’s conduct resurfaced when OC Power Authority Chief Operating Officer Antonia Castro-Graham resigned from the agency at the end of last year following a public spat with Probolsky during a board meeting.

“This has very much been my “baby,’” Castro-Graham wrote in her resignation letter. “When I was offered this position, I was overjoyed as it was my dream job. Sadly, I can no longer work at a place where I am not respected, thus I have chosen to seek employment elsewhere.”

The spending authorization sought by Probolsky won’t go toward power purchases but will offer the CEO the ability to spend on contracts and goods without a board vote or any public discussion.

The broad spending authorization plan can also be expanded to other senior members of the agency at Probolsky’s discretion, granting them the power to sign $50,000 contracts as long as he signs off on it, the staff report indicated.

If approved, the new policy would mean that the public won’t see public contracts on regular agendas if the spending is less than $50,000. Probolsky also would have the power to make changes to the written contracts at will without having to speak to the board under the new policy.

Mike Carroll, chair of the authority’s board and vice chair Fred Jung did not respond to requests for comment from Voice of OC Monday afternoon.

Typically in public agencies, city councils and other boards cede the day to day management of the agency to a city manager or CEO, who’s given the power to approve low level contracts that fall within existing budget limits.

Most cities max out that authority around $50,000, though larger agencies typically have a cap of around $100,000.

By comparison, county CEO Frank Kim, who manages a $7.7 billion county budget according to the county’s 21-22 budget, has to go to the county board of supervisors for any cost that runs over $250,000 for commodities and $75,000 on sole-source contracts.

The power authority’s annual budget is $35.4 million, though the agency’s next budget is expected to be larger as the agency begins to provide power to customers in April 2022.

This week, the agency is also set to approve a series of two-year consulting contracts with multiple firms, ranging from $120,000 to $590,000.

Under the new rules, Probolsky could have approved one of those contracts on his own without the board’s approval, and if they’d been broken into annual contracts he would’ve had power to approve two of the three up for grabs without any public discussion.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

