The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 16, 2022

Gabriela Rodriguez

Communications Manager

gabriela@reillygroupinc.com

(305) 815-2485

Schools Need to Be a Safe Space for Students

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – The Community Networking Project, funded by the Orange County Health Care Agency, is hosting a virtual youth-led conference – Making Wellness a Part of Every Student’s School Day – on March 31, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

During this interactive conference, Orange County students will share easy, tangible ways to incorporate wellness and social and emotional practices inside and outside of the classroom. Students will talk candidly about how these practices are critical to their academic and personal lives. The conference also includes experts and a special guest. Registration is available at no cost to Orange County students, families, caregivers, and school staff including administrators, educators, counselors, and mental health leaders.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and safe space to talk to my peers and school staff about everyday student wellness. It is crucial that everyone, from teachers to counselors to administrative staff, play an active role in ensuring student wellness,” said Haley Chan, Youth Leader, Student at Northwood High School.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating.

With students spending most of their days at school, the conference will provide practical tips and strategies on how schools can make wellness a part of every student’s school day.

To register, click here. For more information, contact Gabriela Rodriguez at gabriela@reillygroupinc.com.

# # #

The Community Networking Project is funded by the Orange County Health Care Agency and includes K-12 school-based mental health services for Orange County schools and districts to support mental health and well-being for students, families, and school staff. Stay in touch here.

Funded by OC Health Care Agency (OCHCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services, Prevention & Intervention, Mental Health Services Act/Prop. 63

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation