Voice of OC County Reporter Nick Gerda joins OC Press Club President Daniel Langhorne, So Cal News Group Investigative Reporter Teri Sforza and David Burke, founder of Citizens Take Action for a Facebook Live virtual event tonite at 7:30 p.m. to talk about how to file better public records requests at local agencies.

The event caps off National Sunshine Week, which has been celebrated every March since 2005 and is sponsored by the American Society of News Editors. The idea is to celebrate and strengthen the open government traditions in our society in order to preserve and enhance our democracy. Participants all across the country include print, broadcast and online news media, civics groups, non-profits, schools and libraries.

To view Thursday’s event, click HERE.

The discussion locally, moderated by OC Press Club President Langhorne, will focus on common mistakes reporters make when filing public records requests and how they can craft more successful requests via the California Public Records Act or Freedom of Information Act.

Related