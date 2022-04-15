As pandemic restrictions loosen and the ban on public gatherings becomes a memory of the past, cities in Orange County do not want to be left behind on the fun and festivities associated with every Easter holiday.

As if to make up for the last couple years of isolation and independent celebrations, this year’s Easter in O.C. will be decorated with colorful egg hunts, family-oriented activities, Easter bunny photo-ops and pancake brunches.

Grab the entire family to attend one of the free or low-cost Easter events throughout Orange County this weekend. Organized by region for your convenience, this list is sure to give you egg-citing Easter plans in or near your area.

North

Spring Family Eggstravaganza in La Habra

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 16

Where: La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra

Cost: Free entry. $6 wristbands for the easter egg hunt

Information: lahabraca.gov, (562) 383-4200

The City of La Habra will be celebrating the Easter holiday on Saturday at La Bonita Park with food, games, raffles and more. While entry is free for the entire family, egg-hunt wristbands are $6 per person on the day of the event. The first egg hunt starts at 9 a.m. and is strictly for children 2 and younger, special needs participants and senior adults. Furthermore, the event will feature a Lions Pancake Breakfast and a Family Health Fair with a chance to win raffle prizes.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Irvine Park Railroad

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Irvine Park Railroad, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange

Cost: Free entry. Ride tickets start at $6 each or 15 tickets for $80

Information: irvineparkrailroad.com, (714) 997-3968

The Irvine Park Railroad in Orange will be celebrating Easter this year with free photo ops, delicious foods, Easter-themed games and prizes, a bounce house, train rides and more. The springtime festivities came to this park on March 26 with a conclusion date of April 16. Guests are recommended to arrive early because egg hunt availability will go out fast. While admission is free, tickets to go on rides and play games start at $6 each or 15 tickets for $80. Parking prices will also vary depending on the day. Click here for parking details.

Individuals attending the Easter Eggstravaganza event can get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny to commemorate their day at Irvine Park Railroad. Credit: Photo courtesy of Irvine Park Railroad

Egg-Citement Hunt in Yorba Linda

When: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 16

Where: Hurless Barton Park, 4601 Casa Loma Avenue, Yorba Linda

Cost: Free

Information: yorbalindaca.gov, (714) 961-7100

The City of Yorba Linda will be hosting a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday at Hurless Barton Park, where there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy. After the kids tire of searching for hidden eggs, they can indulge in other activities like crafting, face painting, the petting zoo and Easter bunny photo ops.

Easter Sunday at Vineyard Church in Anaheim

When: 10-11:45 a.m., Sunday, April 17

Where: Vineyard Church, 5340 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

Cost: Free

Information: hello@vineyardanaheim.com, (714) 777-4777

The Vineyard Church in Anaheim has a sweet surprise in store for its younger visitors on Easter Sunday. The Church’s youth program, called the Rising Generations team, will be hosting a live petting zoo featuring donkeys, chicks, bunnies and other zoo animals. There will also be other Easter-related activities including an egg hunt for younger kids and games like water balloon volleyball for older kids.

Central

The Rabbit Run 5k & OC Challenge Wild Hare 5k

When: 8-11 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Jeffrey Trails Middle School, 155 Visions, Irvine

Cost: Varies by Race Package

Information: carenwareevents.com, info@carenwareevents.com

Families looking to add a healthy twist to their usual holiday festivities can participate in these Easter-style 5k runs, which are open to all ages. The course starts and ends at Jeffrey Trails Middle School and runners are promised a goodie bag at the finish line. The event is separated into four separate race packages: the Rabbit 5k Run, the OC Challenge 5k, the EGGcellent Combo (both races) and the Bunny Dash for children 6 and younger. The prices for each are $40, $40, $55 and $24, respectively, and participants can register here.

Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt in Tustin

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Tustin Sports Park, 12850 Robinson Drive, Tustin

Cost: Free entry, $7 breakfast per person

Information: info@tustincommunityfoundation.org, (714) 393-8506

The City of Tustin’s Easter Celebration will be nothing short of eventful, with a kids’ freeze dance, Hullabaloo Band and BMX Bike show taking up the last couple slots on the event’s agenda. Set to take place at the Tustin Sports Park, admission into the event is free for the entire family. The egg hunt begins at 9 a.m. sharp, but those who want to eat a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny must show up at 8 a.m. with a purchased ticket from the Tustin Community Foundation. Breakfast tickets are $7 per person and can be bought here.

Canaday Group 1st Annual Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Grant Howald Park, 3000 5th Ave., Corona Del Mar

Cost: Free

Information: marketing@canadaygroup.com, (949) 249-2424

The Canaday Group’s first-ever Easter egg hunt is set to take place at Grant Howald Park on Saturday morning. Egg hunt participants are tasked with finding a “golden egg,” which they can later exchange for a fun prize. The Easter bunny will also be present to lead kids in other festivities such as playing balloon twister or getting their faces painted.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets to collect the brightly colored eggs at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center’s free annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is available to children ages 11 and younger. Credit: Photo courtesy of the City of Fountain Valley Recreation and Community Services

Community Easter Egg Hunt in Costa Mesa

When: 2-4 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: First United Methodist Church, 420 W 19th St., Costa Mesa

Cost: Free

Information: info@costamesafirstumc.com, (657) 294-5400

The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be taking place at the First United Methodist Church in Costa Mesa, where children of all ages can participate in egg hunts or take pictures at an Easter-themed photo booth. While the event is free, snacks will be available for purchase for the duration of the event.

West

Buena Park Spring Eggstravaganza

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 16

Where: Boisseranc Park, 7520 Dale St., Buena Park

Cost: Free

Information: BuenaPark.com, (714) 562-3860

The City of Buena Park will be holding its annual Spring Eggstravaganza at Boisseranc Park on Saturday. The free event is slated to begin with a pancake breakfast, followed by a morning full of “spring fun.” Guests will be able to enjoy a petting zoo, bounce houses, train rides, games, crafts, entertainment and photo ops. Beginning at noon, children will be led to their hunt areas according to five age groups for a Candy Scramble. Families are encouraged to bring their basket, camera, and, of course, their loved ones.

Easter Egg Hunt in Fountain Valley

When: 8:30-11 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Fountain Valley Recreation Center and Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley

Cost: Free

Information: fvrecreation@fountainvalley.org, (714) 839-8611

The City of Fountain Valley Recreation Center’s annual Easter Egg Hunt returns in-person this Saturday after a pandemic hiatus, featuring carnival games, multiple egg hunts and a photo op with the Easter Bunny. Egg hunts will occur continuously throughout the event for children ages 11 and younger, and participants are limited to five eggs each.

The Easter Hunt and Family Fun Day in Huntington Beach

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Huntington Central Park, 18100 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach

Cost: Free

Information: kaci.thol@surfcity-hb.org, (714) 960-8884

The City of Huntington Beach Community and Library Services Department and the Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach will host the Easter Hunt and Family Fun Day this Saturday at the Sports Complex in Huntington Central Park. Hunt times are scheduled for children ages 2 to 10 in half-hour slots. In addition to the egg hunt and family activities, the event will have a “Dress for Success Clothing Drive,” where guests are welcomed to donate gently-used business clothes or any new hygiene products for Golden West College students heading to job interviews. For more information and specific event schedules, click here.

Spring Egg Hunt in Cypress

When: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Oak Knoll Park, 5700 Orange Ave., Cypress

Cost: Free

Information: cypressca.org, (714) 229-6780

The City of Cypress will hold its Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Oak Knoll Park this Saturday, featuring spring activities, food trucks and an Easter Bunny photo op. Egg Hunts and spring activities will be held for children ages 4 to 11 while an activity area is available for kids ages 0 to 3.

Families are invited to bring their children to the Fountain Valley Recreation Center’s free Easter egg hunt event, where kids can also play carnival games and get their faces painted. Credit: Photo courtesy of the City of Fountain Valley Recreation and Community Services

South

Egg Hunts in Dana Point

When: 8-11 a.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Pines Park, 34941 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point and Sea Canyon Park, 33093 Santiago Drive, Dana Point

Cost: Free events. Breakfast is $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Information: danapoint.org, (949) 248-3536

The City of Dana Point Recreation Division’s Easter Egg Hunts will be back in full swing after a two-year hiatus, offering two locations for springtime egg hunts for children up to 10 years of age. The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at both Pines Park and Sea Canyon Park for $10 per adult and $5 per child. The Easter bunny will visit at 9 a.m., followed by egg hunts starting at 10 a.m. sharp. Don’t forget to bring empty baskets for the candy, eggs and other sweet goodies.

The Sensational Springtacular in San Clemente

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Vista Hermosa Sports Park, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Cost: $15 per wristband ($5 discount if buying 2+ wristbands in the same transaction)

Information: san-clemente.org/recreation, (949) 429-8797 or (949) 361-8264

The City of San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department will host a unique and jam-packed Easter event on Saturday at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park. The Springtacular & Camp Palooza at the Meadows event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and includes Easter bunny visits, live music, a giant slide, face painting, a petting zoo, spring games, a bounce house and more. The Easter egg hunt is scheduled at 10 a.m. for children ages one and under, 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 to 3 and 4 to 6, and 11 a.m. for ages 7 to 9 and 10 and older. Finally, the event will end with a splash at the aquatics center with a “snorkel bunny,” underwater egg hunt, family swim and water games.

Easter at Mount of Olives

When: 8:30 a.m., Sunday, April 17

Where: Mount of Olives Church, 24772 Chrisanta Drive, Mission Viejo

Cost: Free

Information: moochurch.org, (949) 837-7467

Mount of Olives Church invites people to celebrate Easter Sunday with friends and family in worship. Easter worship services are 45 minutes long, with four total services starting every hour from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. After kids attend church with their families, they can stop by the courtyard for an Easter-themed petting zoo and pony rides.

Easter Service, Egg Hunt, Baptism and Celebration at Connection Church

When: 10 a.m., Sunday, April 17

Where: Connection Church, 23732 Birtcher Drive, Lake Forest

Cost: Free

Information: info@theconnectionoc.com, (949) 382-3274

The Connection Church will be hosting an outdoor Easter celebration consisting of worship and springtime fun. The event begins with worship service and registration for children’s events. In addition to an Easter egg hunt, participants can race cars, try their luck at a raffle, receive craft bags, and test their agility in human foosball or an obstacle course. In addition to free rides and entertainment, there will also be a raffle prize for every child.

Kim Pham is a contributing writer for Voice of OC Arts & Culture. She can be reached at kimhphm@gmail.com.

Emily Melgar is a writing intern for Voice of OC. She can be reached at emily.melg@gmail.com.

