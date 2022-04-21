This month, Voice of OC Civic Editor Spencer Custodio returned to his alma mater to help mentor students at Cal State Fullerton’s Center for Public Policy.

Custodio joined dozens of civic leaders for a student-led Town Hall at Cal State University Fullerton.

Students broke out into small groups and were given the opportunity to present on one of three issue areas, COVID-19, voting rights/election integrity or the economy/income disparity.

Student’s in Custodio’s group offered their insights into election integrity issues, with some arguing for expanding mail-in voting and others wanting to expand in-person voting locations.

The event ended with remarks from County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who took questions and encouraged students to attend local civic meetings, noting there is no better place to see government in action than at your local city hall.

