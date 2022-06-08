The primary election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Sacramento to represent them at the state level.

Here are the candidates in the lead so far for Orange County’s State Assembly and State Senate races.

State Assembly, 68th District

Democrat Avelino Valencia and Republican Mike Tardif were leading in the initial ballot counts while Democrat Bulmaro “Boomer” Vicente and Republican James Wallace followed behind.

Valencia, who is also a staff director for Assemblyman Tom Daly, had about 55% of the 17,837 votes cast.

Tardiff had about 21% of the vote, Vicente had about 12%, and Wallace had about 13%

About 51% of voters registered as Democrats and about 22% registered as Republicans.

State Assembly, 73rd District

Democrat Cottie Petrie-Norris was in the lead with 60% of the vote. Republican Steven Choi followed behind with about 40% of the 31,609 votes counted so far, according to initial returns.

Both Petrie-Norris and Choi are current assembly members vying to represent the newly drawn 73rd district.

The district favors Democrats, with 40% of voters registered as Democrats while about 21% are registered as Republicans.

State Assembly, 67th District

Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva was in the lead, with Republican Soo Yoo in second place, while Democrat Param Brar and Republican Sou Moua trailed behind them.

Quirk-Silva, a current Assemblywoman, has garnered 52% of the 22,199 votes counted so far and is endorsed by the Democratic party.

Yoo, who is endorsed by the Republican party, had around 35%.

Meanwhile, Brar had 7% and Moua had about 6% of the vote.

The district heavily favors Democrats – 44% of registered voters in the district are Democrats and about 26% of voters registered as Republican.

State Assembly, 70th District

Initial election results indicated a lead for candidates Democrat Diedre Nguyen and Republican Tri Ta with about 43% and 23% of the 33,277 votes counted so far respectively.

Trailing behind them, Republican Ted Bui had about 13% of the vote, while Republican Kimberly Ho had about 13% as well.

They were followed by Republican Emily Hibard with about 4% and Republican Jason Gray with 5%.

Nguyen, the only Democrat in the race, is a Garden Grove councilwoman.

Ta and Ho both sit on the Westminster City Council and Bui is a city councilman for Fountain Valley.

Hibard is a Los Alamitos business woman and Gray is city commissioner in Westminster.

The district slightly favors Democrats, with 37% of voters registered as Democrats and 33% of voters registered as Republicans.

State Assembly, 72nd District

Democrat Judie Mancuso had around 50% of the 57,148 votes counted so far, while Republican Diane Dixon had about 37%.

Republican Benjamin Yu was following behind them with about 13%.

Dixon, who sits on the Newport Beach City Council, is endorsed by the Republican party while Mancuso, a businesswoman, is endorsed by the Democrats.

About 39% of registered voters in the district are Republicans while about 33% of registered voters are Democrats.

State Assembly, 74th District

Democrat Chris Duncan led with about 53% of the vote, according to initial returns. Republican Laurie Davies followed behind with about 47% of the 54,182 ballots counted so far.

About 35% of voters in the district registered as Republicans and 35% of voters registered as Democrats.

State Assembly, 64th District

Initial election results indicated a lead for candidates Republican Raul Ortiz, Jr. and Democrat Blanca Pacheco with 27% and 26%, respectively.

Trailing behind, Democrat Elizabeth Alcantar had 14% of the vote, while Rose Espinoza had about 12% of the 18,198 votes counted so far.

They were followed by Democrat Roberto Cancio with 10% and Ana Valencia with around 10%.

Ortiz, Jr. is the only Republican candidate in the race in a district where 51% of voters are registered as Democrats.

State Assembly, 71st District

Republican Matt Rahn led with 53.4% of the initial ballot counts. Republican Katie Sanchez followed behind with 46.6% of the 29,008 votes counted so far.

State Senate, 34th District

Democrat Tom Umberg led with 62% of the 37,412 votes counted so far. Republican Rhonda Shader followed behind with 38% of the initial ballot counts.

Umberg is a current state senator while Shader is the Mayor of Placentia.

About 48% of voters registered as Democrats and about 22% registered as Republicans.

State Senate, 36th District

Republican Janet Nguyen led with 50.6% of the 91,526 votes counted so far. Democrat Kim Carr followed behind with 49.4% of the initial ballot counts.

Nguyen is a current Assemblywoman and Carr sits on the Huntington Beach City Council.

In the district, about 34% of voters are registered as Democrats and 36% are registered as Republican.

State Senate, 38th District

Democrat Catherine Blakespear and Republican Matt Gunderson led the polls with 47.7% and 40.9% of the 118,342 votes counted, respectively.

Democrat Joe Kerr followed behind with 11.4% of the 118,342 votes counted.

Blakespear is endorsed by the Democrats and Gunderson is endorsed by the Republicans.

In the district, about 37% of registered voters are Democrats while about 32% are registered as Republicans.

State Senate, 32nd District

Republican Kelly Seyarto led with 55.2% of the 61,542 votes counted so far. Democrat Brian Nash followed behind with 44.8% of the initial ballot counts.

In the district, about 40% of voters are registered as Republicans and about 32% are registered as Democrats.

State Senate, 30th District

Democrat State Senator Bob Archuleta led the polls with 42.1% of the 42,776 votes cast so far.

Mitch Clemmons, the lone Republican candidate in the race, had 27.5% of the vote in second place and was ahead of the two other Democrats in the race, Henry Bouchot and Martha Camacho Rodriguez.

